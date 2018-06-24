Hollywood Reporter Wins 12 SoCal Journalism Awards

The Hollywood Reporter's 2017 Oscar issue won best design in the magazine section.

The Hollywood Reporter won 12 awards Sunday night at the 60th SoCal Journalism Awards, including best columnist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and best hard news story for Kim Masters and Lesley Goldberg's "Amazon Studios' Roy Price: Inside the Fall of a Top Executive."

Meanwhile, Gary Baum won best culture/entertainment feature over 1,000 words for "The Mystery of Angelyne Is Solved," while Scott Johnson won in the investigative category with "'Murder, Mayhem and Torture' Off the Sunset Strip." Shanti Marlar and Kelsey Stefanson also won best page design for the same feature.

Chris Gardner and Peter Kiefer won best soft news feature, politics, for "Transgender Students Test L.A.'s All-Girls School." Gardner also won best entertainment/celebrity news for "Marisa Coughlan Comes Forward With Harvey Weinstein Story: 'He Wanted to Barter Sex for Movie Roles.'"

Patrick Shanley won the award for best entertainment feature, online, for "In the Shadow of Superheroes, Westerns Are (Quietly) Popular."

In the social media category, for an organization, Jennifer Liles, Christina Schoellkopf and Natalya Jaime won for "Actress Roundtable."

Meanwhile, in the TV/video categories, "Mark Mahoney" won best human interest feature (over five minutes) category, with Jennifer Laski, Stephanie Fischette, Victoria McKillop, Vincent Venturella, Nina Ham, Matthew Whitehurst and Jason Geogiades cited as recipients of the award.

In the photo competition, Laski, Marlar, Carrie Smith, Michelle Stark and Joe Pugliese won best portrait for "John Lithgow."

The awards, honoring work completed in 2017, were handed out at a gala dinner at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Also at the event, the Los Angeles Press Club honored Lester Holt with the Joseph M. Quinn Award for Lifetime Achievement, Dolly Parton with the Bill Rosendahl Public Service Award, writer-blogger Raif Badawi with the Daniel Pearl Award and Los Angeles Times business editor Kimi Yoshino with the President's Award.