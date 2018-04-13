Inside Hollywood Reporter's New York Party With Savannah Guthrie, Gayle King, Sean Hannity, Spike Lee, Ronan Farrow and More

Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones; Al Roker; Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Carson Daly, Megyn Kelly and Craig Melvin attend the Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful People In Media 2018 at The Pool on April 12, 2018 in New York City.

The event, held in conjunction with the publication of the magazine’s 35 Most Powerful People in New York Media list, also hosted Lester Holt, Omarosa Manigault Newman, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and magazine cover stars Hoda Kotb and Norah O’Donnell.

Former Donald Trump confidantes Omarosa Manigault Newman, Anthony Scaramucci and even ex-wife Marla Maples mingled with Stormy Daniels’ (real name Stephanie Clifford) lawyer and the media stars who cover the president at The Hollywood Reporter’s annual New York Power event on Thursday night.

The gathering of news and political insiders took place at The Pool in midtown Manhattan in conjunction with the publication of THR’s eighth annual 35 Most Powerful People in New York Media list.

This year's honorees turned out in force. NBC’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, who graced one of three covers of the annual New York issue, brought their Today colleagues Megyn Kelly, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer, as well as fellow honorees and NBC News execs Andy Lack and Noah Oppenheim and NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt. CBS This Morning cover stars Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell were joined by network-mate Jeff Glor, the new anchor of CBS Evening News, and his executive producer Mosheh Oinounou, as well as CBS News president David Rhodes.

On the red carpet at the event sponsored by 108 Leonard, Trump dominated the conversation. Former White House communications director Scaramucci, who posed for photos with Daniels' attorney MIchael Avenatti, said, "I definitely think the president is a New Yorker. That could be one of the problems he's having in Washington because stylistically, you know, New Yorkers are very different than the Washingtonians."

Filmmaker Spike Lee, whose BlacKkKlansman was just selected for the Cannes Film Festival, wasn't so sure. "We ain't claiming Agent Orange," he said, referring to Trump.

Fox News' Sean Hannity, meanwhile, addressed his recent feud with ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel over a sketch on Kimmel's show that Hannity thought was too mean to First Lady Melania Trump. "I have nothing against Jimmy Kimmel,” he said. “All I was saying is, 'Don't pick on the First Lady; she can't fight back. The president's a public figure, people disagree with him, they don't like his style, whatever it is. But I felt that was a little tough, a little rough."

When asked which question she would pose to the president if she could, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said, "What would I have to do to get you to fire one of your kids?"

Trump's former wife Maples, however, declined to answer any questions about her ex on the carpet.

Cable news was well represented at the event. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle said hello to channel coworkers Willie Geist and Ari Melber and colleague Katy Tur was also spotted at the bash; CNN’s Don Lemon joined Alisyn Camerota, Kate Bolduan and Brian Stelter (with wife, NY1’s Jamie Stelter); Fox and Friends' Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade mingled with anchor Harris Faulkner.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert executive producer Chris Licht and musical director Jon Batiste made the rounds, as did Fire and Fury author and THR contributor Michael Wolff. Also attending were stars of film and television including Joe Manganiello, Dana Delany, Retta, Richard Kind and Jesus Christ Superstar and Hamilton actor Brandon Victor Dixon.

Inside the venue, Manigault Newman could be seen exchanging numbers with Guthrie and taking photos with both Kelly and King. Dr. Mehmet Oz and Coulter also made the scene, while Lee took a moment to shake hands with the bartenders. Ronan Farrow attended after an exhausting day that began at 3 a.m. with the publication of his latest New Yorker expose.

New York-based television executives turned out, including NBCUniversal’s Bonnie Hammer and Chris McCumber, HBO’s Richard Plepler, AMC Networks’ Josh Sapan and Charlie Collier and CNN’s Amy Entelis.

The print and digital journalism world was well-represented, with New Yorker editor David Remnick and New York Post CEO Jesse Angelo, both honorees, in attendance, as well as Popular Mechanics editor Ryan D’Agostino, Men's Health editorial director David Zinczenko, O magazine creative director Adam Glassman, Fortune assistant managing editor Leigh Gallagher, Page Six editor Emily Smith, Daily Beast editor John Avlon and New Yorker writer Ken Auletta.

Also spotted at the event were New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (who posed for a photo with The Mooch), Late Night With Seth Meyers writer and on-air personality Amber Ruffin, Arianna Huffington, ABC News president James Goldston and contributor and Live PD producer Dan Abrams, HQ Trivia host Scott Rogowsky, John McEnroe, Patty Smyth, Martha Stewart, Joy Behar, Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Judith Light, Gina Gershon, Retta, Carla Gugino, Amir Arison (The Blacklist), Megan Boone (The Blacklist), Johnny Damon, Carol Alt, Tiki Barber, Bill Bratton and Rikki Klieman.