Hollywood Restaurateur Was Jeffrey Epstein's Private Chef

"I was unaware of the depraved behavior," says Adam Perry Lang.

Adam Perry Lang, the prominent L.A. chef whose Hollywood restaurant APL's industry backers include friend Jimmy Kimmel and Joel McHale, acknowledged Friday that he'd worked for the late Jeffrey Epstein as a private chef.

"Almost 20 years ago, as a young chef I was hired to work for Jeffrey Epstein," he explained in a statement. "My role was limited to meal preparation. I was unaware of the depraved behavior and have great sympathy and admiration for the brave women who have come forward."

Lang declined further comment. He'd previously spoken in press interviews of spending four years working as a personal chef to a billionaire whose identity he wouldn't reveal. Known for his masterful BBQ techniques, Lang once said that he'd learned from cowboys who'd cooked meat in pits in New Mexico while working this job.

Eater, which broke the news of Lang's connection to Epstein on Friday morning, noted that unsealed court documents show Lang had repeatedly flown aboard the alleged sex trafficker's private plane on several occasions in 2000 and 2001 between his homes in Florida, the Virgin Islands and New Mexico. In a deposition in the case of Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims he kept her as a teenage "sex slave," pilot David Rodgers noted that Lang had stayed at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse as well. No mention is made of any knowledge by Lang of Epstein's misconduct.

Lang is a highly respected and influential member of the city's restaurant community. (And a regular on the private events circuit in town.) Chef and trend-setting food TV personality David Chang himself offers a $190 whole plate of smoked bone-in "APL-style" short ribs at his own Majordomo.