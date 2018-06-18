Kumail Nanjiani, Ellen DeGeneres and More Stars Call for Action Against "Zero Tolerance" Immigration Policy

3:30 PM PDT 6/18/2018 by Lexy Perez

After nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families, stars such as Chelsea Handler, Kate Walsh, John Legend, Reese Witherspoon and more encouraged everyone to fight back against the "unAmerican" act.

After President Trump sparked an outrage from Democrats and some Republicans over his new “zero tolerance” policy that forces the separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, Hollywood stars are joining the protest.

Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the new Trump policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution. U.S. protocol prohibits detaining children with their parents because the children are not charged with a crime and the parents are.

After the president received backlash for his controversial immigration policy, First Lady Melania Trump publicly addressed the crisis, saying she "hates" to see families separated and "hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform." Meanwhile, Hilary Clinton commented on the policy, deeming it a "a moral and humanitarian crisis." "Every human being with a sense of compassion and decency should be outraged," Clinton said.

Despite receiving backlash, Trump has defended the policy, arguing, that "The United States will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility." Also adding that the possibility of the country becoming a refugee camp will not happen, "Not on my watch," Trump said Monday.

After reported audio of crying children was released, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says she hasn't heard any and the children aren't being treated inhumanely as some may believe. While speaking at a White House briefing Monday, Nielsen says the issue has been growing for years and is simply the product of loopholes that have created an open border.

Outraged over the policy, stars took to twitter to express their frustrations, while encouraging everyone to fight back against the deemed "unamerican" act. 

