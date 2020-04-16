William Shatner, Mia Farrow and More Hollywood Stars Pay Tribute to Brian Dennehy

The Tony-winning actor was known for such roles as basketball coach Bobby Knight, Chicago cop Jack Reed and serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

Brian Dennehy, the Tony-winning actor who made an indelible mark on the entertainment industry with his many memorable work in film, television and theater, died on Wednesday of natural causes. He was 81.

In the wake of his death, Hollywood figures have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor, who was known for such roles as basketball coach Bobby Knight, Chicago cop Jack Reed and serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

William Shatner was one of the first to react to the news, writing on Twitter, "Condolonces to the family of Brian Dennehy. A wonderfully talented actor."

Meanwhile, Mia Farrow tweeted a sweet message accompanied by a photo of Dennehy holding her dog Bowie. "Just devastated to learn that the magnificent Brian Dennehy has died. They is no one i enjoyed working with more," she wrote. "And there are few friends as valued in my life. I took this photo backstage when we were in Love Letters. He loved my pup Bowie."

Laverne & Shirley star Michael McKean called Dennehy "brilliant and versatile," adding that he was "a powerhouse actor and a very nice man as well."

"I met Brian in a bar, acted in a movie with him but the stage is what he loved," Emmy-winning actress Dana Delany wrote. "In rehearsal, he said, 'This is it, kid.' He was a fellow nutmegger, mick and a Marine. They don't make this kind anymore. [Love] to his family."

Tweeted Oscar winner Marlee Matlin, "He was a truly tremendous actor and his passing is such a terrible loss. Sending condolences to his daughter Elizabeth and the entire family. RIP."

I’m just devastated to hear we lost my beloved friend and colleague, #BrianDennehy. We were partners on two of my favorite films, Split Image and Best Seller. I’ve never laughed so hard as we did every day on the set or off. For a big “tough guy,” he was a sweetheart. #RIPBrian pic.twitter.com/EjsxMvqlxw — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 16, 2020

Was lucky enough to see Brian Dennehy twice on stage, masterful in Love Letters, and monumentally heartbreaking in Death Of A Salesman. A colossus. What a loss. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 16, 2020

Another day. Another piece of devastating news. For those who never got to see Brian's towering performance in "Death of A Salesman," it will go down as one of the crowing performances ever delivered in a stage. #RIPbriandennehy https://t.co/23QgabbeZY — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 16, 2020

Sending sympathy to Elizabeth Dennehy and her family on the loss of her father, the great Brian Dennehy. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) April 16, 2020

Brian Dennehy, Burly Actor in 'First Blood,' 'Cocoon' and 'Death of a Salesman,' Dies at 81 https://t.co/iqRXLPWfEO Gutted. RIP Bear — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) April 16, 2020

Condolences to the family of Brian Dennehy. A wonderfully talented actor. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) April 16, 2020