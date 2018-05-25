Hollywood Stars Tweet Support To Legalize Abortion in Ireland
Saoirse Ronan, Niall Horan, Emma Watson, Courteney Cox and Russell Crowe speak up to #RepealThe8th.
Hollywood has been flexing its political muscle a lot lately — from the #MeToo movement and Sundance Respect Rally to anti-Trump awards speeches and donations to March for Our Lives.
Many have already expressed pro-choice beliefs by rallying around Planned Parenthood, including Elizabeth Banks, America Ferrera, Julianne Moore, Sarah Silverman and Kate Walsh.
Now some stars are using their voices to try to create political change around the globe, with Courteney Cox, Emma Watson, Chelsea Handler and more supporting a referendum up for vote on Friday in Ireland to legalize abortion. Irish actors Saoirse Ronan, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Cillian Murphy appeared in a video for the group Together For Yes to repeal Ireland's 8th amendment and open doors for other legislation to legalize abortion. (Abortion was outlawed in Ireland in 1983, when the 8th amendment was added to the constitution protecting "the right to life of the unborn.")
Others, Irish and not, also joined the conversation on Twitter, including Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody, The Crown's Tobias Menzies and Room director Lenny Abrahamson (who Brie Larson retweeted).
Repeal the eighth!!!https://t.co/tW8fW3ArA3— Courteney Cox (@CourteneyCox) May 9, 2018
A vote for the freedom to choose, a vote for women's rights, a vote for women's control over their bodies, a vote for women's health & safety, a vote towards equality. Thinking of Ireland #together4yes #repealthe8th https://t.co/CDNj9KoSGt— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 24, 2018
I have two beautiful sons . I wasnt lucky enough to have a daughter. If I had, I’d wish her to have courage like yours.— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 24, 2018
Nobody’s daughter should ever be told she doesn’t have authority over her own body.
This video is the beginning and the end of the debate. #yes https://t.co/YeV9s7NmRy
Cmon Ireland ! This is your day to make another great decision. Please do right by the great women of our nation .— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 25, 2018
Ireland is going to the polls today to repeal their archaic anti-abortion laws!I want to show my support! #RepealThe8th #TrustWomen— Karamo Brown (@KaramoBrown) May 25, 2018
u got this #IRELAND pic.twitter.com/ficxAnTzGL— ROSIE (@Rosie) May 25, 2018
Vote on May 25th pic.twitter.com/jiCVZvfJuH— U2 (@U2) May 1, 2018
My thoughts are in Ireland today. #RepealThe8th— Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) May 25, 2018
Irish sisters - I hope today's vote gives you the safety and dignity over sixty other countries afford their women #repealthe8th— Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) May 25, 2018
Turnout will be extremely high among No voters, even though they are in the minority, nationally. We have to get the Yes vote out or we could lose. DON'T LET THAT HAPPEN. DON'T BE COMPLACENT. VOTE! #repealthe8th— lenny abrahamson (@lennyabrahamson) May 25, 2018
To the country of Ireland who is voting tomorrow on making abortion accessible and safe for women, get out the vote. #RepealTheEighth #Together4Yes your voice matters, your vote matters, and you don’t have Russia making your decisions.— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 25, 2018
.Wouldn't be amazing if Ireland repealed the 8th today? Oh go on Ireland, you got this, you can do this #repealthe8th— Tobias Menzies (@TobiasMenzies) May 25, 2018
Just say yes! #repealtheeigth Thinking of Ireland a lot today. No state, or anyone else for that matter, should be able to tell a woman what to do with her body. Peace and love.— gary lightbody (@garysnowpatrol) May 25, 2018
The 8th amendment prevents nothing but the safety and dignity of our fellow citizens. I hope you'll join me in granting those in a crisis pregnancy compassionate access to healthcare in Ireland on Friday the 25th of May by voting YES. #TogetherForYes https://t.co/C29soHMhhv— Hozier (@Hozier) May 23, 2018
For Ireland. For women. For equality.#VoteYes #RepealThe8th pic.twitter.com/r4A2t6tWHA— Hazel Hayes (@TheHazelHayes) May 25, 2018
#Repealthe8 On the eve of this historic Repeal vote I urge anyone still undecided in Ireland to know that being pro choice does not mean you have to be pro abortion. If the 8th amendment stays a part of our constitution there will be NO path to finding a more humane way...— Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) May 24, 2018
YOU CAN DO THIS IRELAND pic.twitter.com/kaAiDgvLsz— michelle visage (@michellevisage) May 25, 2018
See the video featuring Saoirse Ronan, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Cillian Murphy below.