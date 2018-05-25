Hollywood Stars Tweet Support To Legalize Abortion in Ireland

Saoirse Ronan, Niall Horan, Emma Watson, Courteney Cox and Russell Crowe speak up to #RepealThe8th.

Hollywood has been flexing its political muscle a lot lately — from the #MeToo movement and Sundance Respect Rally to anti-Trump awards speeches and donations to March for Our Lives.

Many have already expressed pro-choice beliefs by rallying around Planned Parenthood, including Elizabeth Banks, America Ferrera, Julianne Moore, Sarah Silverman and Kate Walsh.

Now some stars are using their voices to try to create political change around the globe, with Courteney Cox, Emma Watson, Chelsea Handler and more supporting a referendum up for vote on Friday in Ireland to legalize abortion. Irish actors Saoirse Ronan, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Cillian Murphy appeared in a video for the group Together For Yes to repeal Ireland's 8th amendment and open doors for other legislation to legalize abortion. (Abortion was outlawed in Ireland in 1983, when the 8th amendment was added to the constitution protecting "the right to life of the unborn.")

Others, Irish and not, also joined the conversation on Twitter, including Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody, The Crown's Tobias Menzies and Room director Lenny Abrahamson (who Brie Larson retweeted).

See the video featuring Saoirse Ronan, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Cillian Murphy below.