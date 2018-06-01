Hollywood Stars Wear Orange To Rally Against Gun Violence
Kate Walsh, Elizabeth Banks, Mark Hamill and Julianne Moore are talking about National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
For Friday's National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Hollywood stars, producers and influencers donned orange clothing and showed support on social media with #WearOrange.
It's part of the larger Wear Orange Weekend, which began as a campaign in 2015 by Everytown for Gun Safety with orange as the movement's color. The organization aims to send a "powerful message" and "get closer to realizing a future free of gun violence."
Last year on June 1, stars also joined Everytown for Gun Safety leaders at the Empire State Building, including Julianne Moore and Spike Lee. Hollywood has been even more vocal about gun violence in 2018, with George and Amal Clooney, Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg and Oprah Winfrey donating to the Parkland-sparked March for Our Lives protest in March. They opted to downplay their involvement, however, not wanting to discredit the work of student activists. "Anything that I or my company is doing is insignificant compared to what these kids are doing," said ICM's Harley Copen at the time. But industry leaders still showed up come March 24, with Kim Kardashian, Laura Dern, Jaden Smith and Nick Offerman attending.
Everytown for Gun Safety even created anti-gun violence pins for the 2018 Oscars, sent to agencies to distribute on the carpet to help spread the word.
This year, Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory), Ben Platt (Pitch Perfect), Paul Adelstein (Land of the Lost) and Ike Barinholtz (Blockers) were also among those who took to tweeting their anti-gun stance.
Let's all #WearOrange for #NationalGunViolenceAwarenessDay honoring the 96 Americans killed every day w/ a gun & the 100's more injured-Thanks to @tomtomorrow for turning my #UglyBlueSweater a beautiful ORANGE! Check out others at https://t.co/2bY176vNAP pic.twitter.com/gzXtqMe5AV— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 1, 2018
Today, I #WearOrange to give a voice to the 96 Americans who die, and the hundreds more who are injured, by gun violence every single day.— Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) June 1, 2018
Text ORANGE to 644-33 to find a #WearOrange Weekend event near you. @Everytown pic.twitter.com/NyQTbIqClI
Tomorrow I'm wearing orange because I am a mom and want safety for the kids in our country. Let's give a voice to those who are impacted by gun violence every day. #wearorange @everytown @momsdemand pic.twitter.com/rQlDeE3vz4— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) June 1, 2018
I #WearOrange because I beleive that every American has the responsibility to change our culture and work to end gun violence. I wear orange to honor the lives that have been senselessly lost and to call attention to government inaction. Join me Text ORANGE to 644-33 @Everytown pic.twitter.com/6S1HCkB4R9— Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) June 1, 2018
Enough is enough is enough. Today I #WearOrange because the US has a gun violence epidemic and thanks to the NRA our government is ignoring gun violence solutions. pic.twitter.com/EVYDd4FhlD— Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) June 1, 2018
Today, I #WearOrange to give a voice to the 96 Americans who die and the hundreds more who are injured by gun violence every single day. Even #Pablo is orange for #GunControl. Join us @Everytown pic.twitter.com/hh26FQNlcD— Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) June 1, 2018
THANK YOU! Text ORANGE to 644-33 to find a #WearOrange Weekend event near you. @Everytown https://t.co/dYb6E0Xmoq— Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) June 1, 2018
Today, I #WearOrange to give a voice to the 96 Americans who die and the hundreds more who are injured by gun violence every single day. Why do you #WearOrange? pic.twitter.com/XsJctaw5O6— Paul Adelstein (@adelsteinPaul) June 1, 2018
Today I #WearOrange to honor the victims of gun violence. We need common sense gun laws NOW! Text ORANGE to 644-33 and join the fight! @Everytown pic.twitter.com/bXqV9KLckq— Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) June 1, 2018
Today we #wearorange to honor the lives that have been lost and to end gun violence. Text ORANGE to 644-33 to find a #wearorange weekend event near you. @Everytown @MomsDemand #everytownforgunsafety pic.twitter.com/Xiy0CAUyZY— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) June 1, 2018
It’s #NationalGunViolenceAwarenessDay & I #WearOrange because 96 people are shot and killed in an average day in America & for every 1 person killed with guns, 2 more are injured. As 9-year-old Yolanda Renee King said @ #marchforourlives, “I have a dream that enough is enough.” pic.twitter.com/6tsTIDptGW— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) June 1, 2018
Today is #NationalGunViolenceAwarenessDay. Join us and #WearOrange to honor those we have lost. Lift your voices in solidarity with those calling on Congress to take action to #EndGunViolence & vote for change.— Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) June 1, 2018
This is Xavier Monroe. He was shot & killed while hanging out at a bar with his friends. Black men like Xavier are 13 times more likely than white men to be shot and killed with guns. I #WearOrange for Black men in America who have to live with the threat of gun violence. #NoRA pic.twitter.com/JKzmiZ0pTN— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 1, 2018