Hollywood Stars Wear Orange To Rally Against Gun Violence

Kate Walsh, Elizabeth Banks, Mark Hamill and Julianne Moore are talking about National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

For Friday's National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Hollywood stars, producers and influencers donned orange clothing and showed support on social media with #WearOrange.

It's part of the larger Wear Orange Weekend, which began as a campaign in 2015 by Everytown for Gun Safety with orange as the movement's color. The organization aims to send a "powerful message" and "get closer to realizing a future free of gun violence."

Last year on June 1, stars also joined Everytown for Gun Safety leaders at the Empire State Building, including Julianne Moore and Spike Lee. Hollywood has been even more vocal about gun violence in 2018, with George and Amal Clooney, Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg and Oprah Winfrey donating to the Parkland-sparked March for Our Lives protest in March. They opted to downplay their involvement, however, not wanting to discredit the work of student activists. "Anything that I or my company is doing is insignificant compared to what these kids are doing," said ICM's Harley Copen at the time. But industry leaders still showed up come March 24, with Kim Kardashian, Laura Dern, Jaden Smith and Nick Offerman attending.

Everytown for Gun Safety even created anti-gun violence pins for the 2018 Oscars, sent to agencies to distribute on the carpet to help spread the word.

This year, Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory), Ben Platt (Pitch Perfect), Paul Adelstein (Land of the Lost) and Ike Barinholtz (Blockers) were also among those who took to tweeting their anti-gun stance.