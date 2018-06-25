Hollywood Stylist Jeanne Yang Does Paris The Hermes Way

The wardrobe wizard for Jamie Dornan, Alexander Skarsgard, Matt Bomer and more shares takeaways from her whirlwind trip to Paris Men's Fashion Week.

When it comes to menswear in Hollywood, Jeanne Yang is one of the true experts. Not only does her longtime client list include Alexander Skarsgard, Matt Bomer, Robert Downey Jr. and Kumail Nanjiani, but she can tell the difference between a peak and notch lapel with one eye shut.

So it was no wonder Hermes invited her to Paris Men’s Fashion Week for a whirlwind weekend that included a runway show, fragrance launch and a bit of free time for museum-going, shopping and eating, of course.

Here is her fashion diary from the trip:

I’ve spent years working with the house, and going to every single one of their events and when I find there was the appropriate person, I pull for them, dressing Jamie Dornan in Hermes for the 2017 Oscars, for example. So when they reached out to ask me to come to Paris, I said, 'Why not?'

I landed Friday and checked into the Peninsula Hotel, and the festivities started at the Left Bank Hermes boutique, an Art Deco landmark that used to be the Lutetia swimming pool. When you walk in, you go down this undulating wood staircase into what used to be the pool.

In this location, they have something called the Petit H collection, which is where their artisans use leftover pieces from when they cut out a purse or make a saddle to make new, whimsical things.

They have alligator remnants turned into a puzzle, roller skates, feather dusters, even a Foosball table.

Then we headed to the Paris Observatory for a sneak peek of the fragrance launching in September. Guests were greeted by these Timothee Chalamet-looking men in perfect tan polos and linen trousers, and we climbed the stairs to see this amazing art installation.

Although it was too light to see any stars, it was amazing to see over Montmartre.

There were no photographers and no press, it was just a party for friends of Hermes, which is still a family owned company, and the crowd was so cool! You had a 16-year-old wearing Celine trousers with a Topman shirt, for example.

On Saturday, we went to the new exhibition at the Louvre's Musee des Arts Decoratifs, that is dedicated to the time designer Martin Margiela was designing there, from 1997 to 2003, "Hermes: The Margiela Years."

Most of his stuff you can’t just look at, you have to see how it moves, how there are holes in certain places, for example, or there is an extra set of sleeves on a shirt you can take off and turn into a shawl. It was really smart because they included a lot of video installations, and otherwise you would have lost a great dimension of the clothing.

That was the primer for the spring menswear show, designed by Veronique Nichanian, which was held Saturday afternoon in the Marie Curie wing of the Sorbonne University because, of course, Hermes is this cerebral brand. It was so amazing to see all the exquisite Hermes clothes on people in the audience, from a sweeping trench, to a laminated linen jacket, to all these crazy shoes from the past. For the runway set outside in the courtyard, they had underwear, socks and tank tops hanging across a clothes line, like it was laundry day, and the flowers were blooming perfectly.

The collection was elegant and very French—it's that idea of looking luxurious without trying.

Even though there was a nubuck suede leather suit, which was the most ostentatious thing, it was also subtle because it was worn with a pair of sandals. If clothing could be liquid, this is what it would feel like. Then you’d notice the stitching and the buttons sewn by hand--there were the most subtle show-off displays.

When in Paris, you always eat well. At Berthillon, they have this amazing poached pear with ice cream. We also went to Laperouse, open since 1766 and one of the oldest restaurants in Paris, which has private rooms where aristocrats would go for their liasons. They gave us a tour of all the secret doors and passages.

I borrowed a pair of shoes and a purse for the weekend, but I did buy a beautiful Hermes men’s linen shirt that I will wear for the next 25 years.