Bryan and Billie Lourd, Pro Surfers Celebrate Bloomingdale’s Eco-Friendly Pop-Up

Manager Chris Huvane, producer Jayme Lemons and fashion designer Clare Vivier also showed up at an intimate dinner at Eataly to fete the"Good for the Globe" shop, curated by pro surfer Quincy Davis.

The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s — an event-themed pop-up shop, that rotates every two months, with merchandise selected by a guest curator — was first introduced in September 2018 by the famous department store. The fourth and latest iteration is a “Good for the Globe” pop-up that features an array of eco-friendly and socially conscious products (just in time for Earth Month in April) curated by pro surfer Quincy Davis. The goods are available online and at four Bloomingdale’s stores (Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, San Francisco and two New York locations) through May 6.

On Thursday evening, Davis and a Hollywood-heavy crowd enjoyed a dinner at Eataly in support of the shop that was co-hosted by Bloomingdale’s group vice president of integrated marketing Kevin Harter, executive vice president of Palm Restaurant Group Bruce Bozzi, and marketing strategist Shelby Meade. Also in the mix were CAA co-chairman Bryan and his actress daughter Billie Lourd, manager Chris Huvane, producer Jame Lemons, Surfrider Foundation CEO Chad Nelsen, pro surfer Kassia Meade, L.A.-based fashion designer Clare Vivier and Raan Parton, creative director and co-founder of L.A. fashion company Apolis.

Of the shop's concept, Harter said: “All the merchandise has a sustainable aspect or gives back to some kind of cause, and there’s everything from beauty to home products to great fashion and beautiful jewelry. The big goal was to make people more aware, and there will be educational activations throughout the month of April.”

To that end, walls in the pop-up shop are decorated with statistics such as "By 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in the world's oceans" and "The average American produces 4.5 pounds of trash each day. That's like tossing 45 million elephants into landfills each year."

Highlights include Bureo skateboards crafted from recycled fishing nets, Nomadix towels made from recycled plastic bottles, Apolis market bags (made from natural materials by mothers in Bangladesh who receive fair trade wages, profit dividends, and a retirement fund), Final Straw's reusable straw and case, accessories by L.A. company Parks Project that give back about half of all profits to support projects in U.S. national parks, and a beach-ready disposable single-use barbecue grill made from biodegradable materials, along with Windex (a brand partner) in new bottles fashioned from 100 percent recycled ocean plastic.

“To me, it’s really important in a business to commit to making the world a better place,” said Bozzi. “As an owner of my family’s business The Palm, which has been in existence for 93 years, I have a responsibility to our customers to stay relevant and be smart. What’s happening in our world with the amount of plastics going into the oceans, especially in Third World countries — I just got back from Cambodia— is really bad. It’s a real responsibility now to step up and make a difference not only in our homes, but where we make purchases and how we consume. It’s time. I have an 11-year-old daughter and I have a responsibility for her, for her friends, and for her children and grandchildren. If you’re not paying attention, you’re not doing your part."

Vivier agreed: “Creating sustainable industry and ridding our daily lives of single-use products should be our number one concerns right now for the dire situation of the planet. These are on top of our priority list for Clare V. and I’m thrilled that fashion companies are taking the lead to spread the word of how we can be resourceful, not wasteful. It’s very cool that Bloomingdale’s, a department store with a very influential voice, is using it to promote the protection of our planet. I’m sure others will follow."