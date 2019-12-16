Hollywood's Gender-Parity Pledges: A Status Report

From the 4 percent challenge to 5050 by 2020, The Hollywood Reporter charts the industry's progress on its recent commitments to equality, from CAA to the Academy.

In the last several years — since the revelatory accusations against Harvey Weinstein, the kickoff the #MeToo movement and the call for greater equality for women, as well as cultural moments like #OscarsSoWhite — pledges have become the hot Hollywood trend, with studios, agencies, festivals, and companies across the industry making various promises for transparency and gender parity. These statements made headlines at the time, but little has been said about if these pledges are actually being adhered to, or were only ever intended to foster goodwill. As 2019 comes to an end, The Hollywood Reporter checks in on the status of, and progress made from, the 4% Challenge, 5050 by 2020, the inclusion rider and more of those once-buzzy Hollywood declarations.

Click the chart below to see a larger version.

A version of this story first appeared in the 2019 Women in Entertainment Power 100 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.