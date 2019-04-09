Home of Monty Python Icon Eric Idle Evacuated Following Anthrax Scare (Report)

The L.A. Fire Department was called after an unknown white powder was found in an envelope.

The home of Monty Python legend Eric Idle was reportedly evacuated on Monday night following an anthrax scare.

According to several reports, the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to the Hollywood Hills property owned by Idle and his wife, Tania Kosevich, after an unknown powdery substance was found in a piece of mail.

Three people were were said to have been inside the house at the time, two of whom were taken to hospital as a precaution.

While officials treated the situation as an anthrax scare, NBC4 reported that it was not immediately known if the powder was in fact the deadly substance. Eventually, it was determined that no hazardous chemical was found in the envelope.

Idle is best known for his work in the groundbreaking British TV comedy series Monty Python's Flying Circus, alongside the films Life of Brian, Monty Python and the Holy Grail and the Meaning of Life. He also wrote the hit stage musical Spamalot.