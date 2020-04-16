10 Decor Items to Take a Home Office From Drab to Fab During Quarantine

These upgrades recommended by top interior designers include five desks, three desk lamps and two classic office chairs.

Here are 10 pieces to take WFH life up a notch.

1. Sixpenny Yuma Desk

Sixpenny’s 40-inch-wide Yuma desk in Cordovan-finish mahogany with solid brass accents and three open storage compartments; $899, sixpenny.com

2. Eames Soft Pad Executive Chair

Designed by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller in 1969, the Eames Soft Pad Executive Chair in white leather and polished aluminum is made from 67 percent recyclable materials and is 90 percent recyclable. “Eames Soft Pad is a classic, and comes in great colors. We use this all the time!” says L.A.-based interior designer Oliver Furth. Adds interior designer Shannon Wollack of Studio Life/Style, “An Eames Soft Pad chair is not only an iconic piece of office furniture but also so comfortable for lots of time spent sitting at a computer.”; $3,295, at dwr.com.

3. Kelly Wearstler Cleo Lamp

Interior designer Marissa Zajack of Marissa Zajack Creative recently purchased Kelly Wearstler’s Cleo table lamp for the home office of client Alexis Martin Woodall, president of Ryan Murphy Productions; $465, Circa Lighting.

4. Michele di Fonzo Vella Leather Desk

Formerly known as the Bottega Desk, this Michele di Fonzo piece for Design Within Reach (28.75 x 59.25 x 31.5 inches) is hand-sewn with Italian stain-resistant leather; $2,995, dwr.com.

5. Koncept Lighting Z-Bar LED Desk Lamp

Koncept LIghting's Z-Bar LED desk lamp (9 x 16.4 inches) features a three-bar design providing reach and flexibility and includes a built-in touch strip to control brightness; $342.90, lightology.com.

6. Pollock Executive Chair

A favorite of interior designer Joy Moyler (whose clients have included Leonardo DiCaprio and Adrien Brody), Knoll's Pollock Executive Chair debuted in 1963 and features a 360-degree swivel and pneumatic seat height adjustment; $2,067, knoll.com

7. Lawson-Fenning Ivanhoe Desk

For WFH'ers who prefer the organized approach, this desk with cantilevered base is outfitted with open display shelves. For added storage, drawers are available upon request. Available in American walnut or white oak; $2,050 (no drawers), $2,450 (with drawers), lawsonfenning.com.

8. Jason Koharik Petite Brass Base Desk Lamp

Interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard is a fan of Jason Koharik's 9-inch-tall, hand-made Petite Brass Base desk lamp with cantilever arm and fabric-covered cord. Available in black, white or patina green; can be made in custom colors. "I love these Jason Koharik lamps," says Lawrence Bullard. "They are small and compact, but importantly they also give a perfect direct lighting and have gorgeous color choices."; $950, collectedby.com.

9. Tolix Flap Desk

Frances Merrill of Reath Design (whose clients have included Gossip Girl's Josh Schwartz and Being Human's Anna Fricke and Jeremy Carver) likes the 41-inch-wide steel Flap Desk in Pop Colors by Tolix, which includes a hole for computer cables. Available in 21 different colors; $869, 1stdibs.com.

10. CB2 Marisa Burl Wood Desk

Zajack recently purchased CB2's 60-inch-wide, rounded-edge Marisa Burl Wood Desk, designed by Studio Anansi, for a client's home office in burlwood veneer; $799, cb2.com.