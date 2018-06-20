Homeland Security Drafts Plan to End Family Separation

Kirstjen Nielsen is headed to the White House to discuss the issue with Trump's team.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is drafting an executive action for President Donald Trump that would direct DHS to keep families apprehended at the border together during detention.

That's according to two people familiar with her thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity about the effort before its official announcement.

It's unclear whether the president is supportive of the measure.

But Nielsen is on her way to the White House to discuss the issue with the president's team, according to one of the people.

The person says the secretary believes there is little certainty that Congress will act to fix the separation issue and is trying to find a solution. The order would ask the Department of Defense to help house the detained families.

Since the White House announced its "zero-tolerance" immigration policy in early May, more than 2,300 children have been taken from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Amid mounting outrage over the crisis, Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that he is "working on something."