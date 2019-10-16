Homicide Suspect Killed by Deputies in Home of 'Tarzan' Actor Ron Ely

The incident took place after 10 p.m. in the 4100 block of Mariposa Drive in Hope Ranch.

Deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a homicide suspect in the home of Tarzan actor Ron Ely on Tuesday night.

Authorities received a call for help after 10 p.m. in the 4100 block of Mariposa Drive in Hope Ranch, according to Lt. Erik Raney, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, deputies located an elderly woman who had been stabbed to death, Raney said.

Neighbors were told to stay in their homes and lock doors while authorities searched for the suspect.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect was found hiding in the same home as the victim. And when deputies approached the unidentified man, he allegedly threatened them with a weapon and was fatally shot, Raney said.

Ely, who played the lead character in the 1960s television series Tarzan was not injured, Raney noted.

The homicide victim was not identified. The investigation is ongoing.