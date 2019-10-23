'Honey Boy,' 'Dark Waters' Master Classes Added to Produced By: NY Lineup

The closing session will feature award-winning producers Dan Lin and Lori McCreary, among others, talking about the future of producing.

The Producers Guild of America on Wednesday added two more film production master classes, on Shia LaBeouf's semiautobiographical drama Honey Boy and the Mark Ruffalo-fronted environmental thriller Dark Waters, to the 2019 Produced By: New York conference.

Honey Boy director Alma Har'el and producer Daniela Taplin Lundberg will explore the upcoming Amazon Studios release, while Ruffalo, Pam Koffler, Christine Vachon and the Dark Waters production team will delve into the upcoming Focus film from helmer Todd Haynes.

It was also announced that the daylong event will conclude with a conversation on the future of producing, featuring award-winning producers Dan Lin (Aladdin, The LEGO Movie), Elaine Frontain Bryant (A&E executive vp and head of programming), Revelations Entertainment CEO Lori McCreary (Madam Secretary, Invictus) and Banks Tarver (The Weekly, The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth).

Separately, Tracy Letts and Oscar-nominated film editor Michael McCusker will join director-producer James Mangold for the Ford v. Ferrari master class.

These panelists join previously announced participants Ron Howard, Scott Stuber, Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, Cynthia Erivo, Amy Pascal and more influential figures behind some of this year's buzziest awards-season films.

The 2019 Produced By: New York conference is set to take place Saturday, Nov. 9, at Florence Gould Hall in New York City.