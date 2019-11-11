Hong Chau Signs With ICM Partners (Exclusive)

The Golden Globe nominee made her 'Watchmen' debut as Lady Trieu on Sunday night.

Hong Chau has signed with ICM Partners, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The actress made her Watchmen debut as Lady Trieu last night on HBO in the fourth episode of Damon Lindelof's adaptation of the graphic novel cult classic. Critic Tim Goodman named hers among the series' "exceptional, memorable performances" in THR's review of the show.

Since her breakthrough as Vietnamese amputee and political activist Ngoc Lan Tran in Alexander Payne's 2017 film Downsizing, for which she earned Golden Globe and SAG nominations, Chau has appeared in a series of critically acclaimed projects. She recurred as Monterey parent Jackie on season one of Big Little Lies, her third HBO series (the first was Treme, her first major credit), voiced Pickles Aplenty in Netflix's BoJack Horseman, starred in the bottle episode of Amazon's Forever and played a growing role of Geist Group assistant-turned-exec Audrey Temple on Amazon's Homecoming.

On the film side, Chau made her feature debut in Paul Thomas Anderson's Inherent Vice (sharing the Indie Spirit Robert Altman Award with its ensemble), and she has gone on to appear in Miguel Arteta's Duck Butter and star in Andrew Ahn's Driveways and Semi Chellas' American Woman, which premiered at Tribeca in April. She next will be seen opposite Judi Dench, Ferdia Shaw and Josh Gad in Disney's adaptation of Artemis Fowl, directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Chau continues to be represented by attorney Mitch Smelkinson at Stone Genow.