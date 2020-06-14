Hong Kong Disneyland Set to Reopen Thursday

The facility follows Shanghai Disneyland as the House of Mouse's second major theme park to resume business during the coronavirus pandemic, with Disney World in Orlando, Florida set to reopen its doors on July 11.

Hong Kong Disneyland is set to reopen Thursday, becoming the House of Mouse's second theme park to resume business amid the coronavirus pandemic. The facility had been shuttered since late January.

"We are proud to be part of the Hong Kong community, which has worked hard and shown fortitude in how it has handled the pandemic," said Stephanie Young, managing director, Hong Kong Disneyland, in a statement released Monday morning, local time. "As we carefully welcome guests back to our park, we will draw on the learnings from the recent reopening of Shanghai Disney Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. Similarly, we will also implement new and enhanced health and safety measures following the guidance of our local government and health care officials."

Disney says the Hong Kong park will come back online with a cap on attendance and social distancing protocols implemented across attractions, restaurants and other services. Sanitation and cleaning of attractions will be virtually constant. The company did not disclose any numbers for its limits on visitor numbers.

The Shanghai Disney Resort became The Walt Disney Co.'s first major theme park to resume business in early May, with attendance limited to 24,000 guests per day, fewer than one-third of its pre-outbreak capacity. The company's flagship park in Orlando, Florida is scheduled to begin a similar phased reopening on July 11.

No reopening dates have yet been revealed for Disney's two theme parks in Japan — Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo Disney Sea — both of which shut down in February. In Europe, the French government has said that some theme parks in the country will be permitted to reopen from June 22, but Disneyland Paris will be closed "at least through July 14."