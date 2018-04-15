Hong Kong Film Awards: Louis Koo Wins Best Actor, 'Our Time Will Come' Takes Best Film

Koo continued his awards streak while the Second World War movie about the Japanese occupation of Hong Kong won best film, best supporting actress and sixth best director award for Ann Hui.

Louis Koo continued his awards winning streak picking up best actor for his performance in action film Paradox at the 37th Hong Kong Film Awards on Sunday.

Koo also won best actor at the Asian Film Awards and the Hong Kong Film Directors' Guild Awards. Accepting the accolade, Koo, who plays a father in search of his missing daughter in Thailand in Paradox, dedicated his win to Hong Kong's film industry.

Director Ann Hui took home the best director award for a record-breaking sixth time for her film Our Time Will Come, the WWII-set film about the Japanese occupation of Hong Kong and the local underground resistance movement also won best film.

Hui also won the top directing prize for Boat People (1982), Summer Snow (1995), The Way We Are (2008), and A Simple Life (2012), and The Golden Era (2014). Hui's collaborator in A Simple Life, Deanie Ip, won the best-supporting actress award for her performance in Our Time Will Come.

Veteran star Teresa Mo won best actress for her role as the mother to an autistic teenager in Tomorrow is Another Day, while prolific character actor Philip Keung, nominated twice in the same category this year, was named best-supporting actor for Shock Wave.

Full winners list:

Best Film

Our Time Will Come

Best Director

Ann Hui, Our Time Will Come

Best Actor

Louis Koo, Paradox

Best Actress

Teresa Mo, Tomorrow is Another Day

Best Supporting Actor

Philip Keung, Shock Wave

Best Supporting Actress

Deanie Ip, Our Time Will Come

Best New Director

Kearen Pang, 29+1

Best Film From Mainland and Taiwan

The Great Buddha +