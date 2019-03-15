Hong Kong International Film Festival Director: Our Movie Industry "Will Rise Again"

Ahead of the event, which runs from March 18 to April 1, Albert Lee shares his thoughts on Netflix titles screening at the fest, the current market in China and reviving one of the world's most storied film sectors.

Albert Lee, incoming executive director of the Hong Kong International Film Festival, has been involved in his city's fabled movie business for most of his life. He began his career in distribution at legendary studio Golden Harvest in the late 1970s, later taking up the position of CEO at film powerhouse Emperor Motion Pictures.

Unlike the struggling local film industry, the HKIFF, now in its 43rd edition, has maintained strong local support over the years, regularly attracting roughly 76,000 festgoers annually. The event will open with Renny Harlin's Hong Kong-set thriller Bodies at Rest and close with François Ozon's acclaimed drama By the Grace of God — with plenty of contemporary Chinese cinema packed in between, such as auteur Lou Ye's latest, The Shadow Play.

Lee, 65, sat down with THR at his Hong Kong offices on the eve of the event to discuss the future of Hong Kong's film industry.

What makes the HKIFF distinctive?

For many major festivals — Cannes, Berlin, Venice — the competition is the main component. But for the HKIFF, it has always positioned itself as an audience's festival, so everything is planned from that perspective.

How do you feel about screening Netflix titles at festivals, especially when Steven Spielberg is calling for films to have longer theatrical runs in order to be eligible for Oscars?

I too am of the opinion that films are made for, and should be seen in, cinemas. From that standpoint, I completely agree with Spielberg. But from the perspective of a film festival, I am not as apprehensive. I would not reject any streaming service's productions.

How can Hong Kong cinema preserve its legacy?

I've been working in the film industry for a long time, and I realize that like many other industries, it goes through cycles. During the 1980s and '90s, we were at the top of the circle, and then it dropped. But it will rebound. The Hong Kong film industry will rise again. In the past few years, many new directors have emerged, and their work will get better and better.

Chinese regulators continue to crack down on capital outflow and tax fraud in the film sector. What are your expectations of the local market for the rest of 2019?

Studios are more careful when they greenlight new productions. Of course, there was the tax issue last year. In the first half of 2019, I don't think the number of films will decline, because most of them began production in 2017 or 2018. But the number of films might drop next year. Undeniably, fewer films have entered production since the tax crackdown. Everyone is being cautious.

***

SEARCHING FOR THE NEXT WANDERING EARTH

With China embracing homegrown tentpoles, these big-budget projects are generating buzz ahead of Filmart's movie and television market

Shanghai Fortress

Adapted from a novel by Jiang Nan, the film takes place in 2042: The world is under siege by an invading alien force, and China's commercial capital is humanity's last holdout. Already dubbed "China's answer to Independence Day," it's directed by Teng Huatao and stars Lu Han.

800

Huayi Bros.' $80 million action vehicle seeks to do for the World War II epic what Wandering Earth did for sci-fi. Directed by Guan Hu, the film is the first Chinese feature to be shot with Imax digital cameras. Set in 1937, it tells the real-life story of 800 soldiers and civilians who put up a four-day defense of a Shanghai warehouse as Japanese forces flooded.

Fengshen Trilogy

This adaptation of a well-known classical Chinese fantasy novel aims to become the Lord of the Rings of China. The franchise's first three installments are being shot simultaneously with a reported budget of $450 million-plus. LOTR producer Barrie Osborne is consulting. — PATRICK BRZESKI

