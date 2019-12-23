Hong Kong Protesters Boycott ‘Ip Man 4’ for Donnie Yen and Producer's Pro-Beijing Stance

Pro-democracy activists in the country are snubbing the martial arts film and discouraging others to see it in a variety of ways including posting spoilers on social media.

Hong Kong protesters are boycotting Ip Man 4: The Finale to oppose the pro-Beijing stance of producer Raymond Wong and stars Donnie Yen and Danny Chan.

The fourth installment of the wildly successful Ip Man franchise, The Finale has broken box office records for an Asian film in China, Taiwan and Singapore. But in Hong Kong, the film has grossed $660,000 in two days since bowing on Dec. 20, finishing in second place behind Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The boycott was organized by users of the Reddit-like LIHKG forum, one of the strategizing hubs of the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement that began in June and has seen the city-state roiled by protests, running street battles and heavy-handed police action. Not only are protesters snubbing the film, they are also actively discouraging others to see it by spoiling the storyline of the film on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in the “Ip Man Challenge”. Handy placards with major plot points in English or Chinese are being distributed alongside the #boycottIpMan4 hashtag.

The boycotters have cited the political leanings of Ip Man 4’s producer and actors as basis for their action. Producer Raymond Wong has made his pro-China stance known especially in recent years, having organized a fund for an anti-Occupy Central organization in 2014 and vocally criticized the democratically voted best film win of the politically-controversial Ten Years at the Hong Kong Film Awards in 2015, calling the film’s triumph at the awards “a huge mistake” and “a joke” despite it being the consensus of film industry members.

Donnie Yen, who played the eponymous character in the series, has shared the stage and singing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a gala commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong handover in 2017, and issued a statement early this year reasserting “the determination of the motherland” after his fans in China was outraged by his attendance of an event hosted by German clothing brand Philipp Plein, which was allegedly involved in an incident deemed “insulting” to China a dozen years ago. Meanwhile, Danny Chan, who played Bruce Lee in the film, has been outspokenly supportive of the Hong Kong police, posting on social media that police should not “go easy on any [protesters]” nor “let anyone of them go”.

The boycott was launched as a part of the grassroot “yellow economic circle” initiative that has started to gain traction in recent months, meant to endorse restaurants, shops and brands that support the movement and discourage spending at “blue” or pro-China establishments. Maps and guides of “yellow restaurants/ shops” have been put together to encourage patronage of protest-minded Hong Kong citizens.

As one of the high-profile Hong Kong film releases this year, the China co-produced Ip Man 4 was seen as a “blue” product and as epitomizing the China-leaning nature of Hong Kong-Chinese co-productions that cater to Chinese audience’s taste at the expense of the Hong Kong audience.

Veteran producer Wong inaugurated the Ip Man film franchise in 2008, making lead Yen a star and paved the way for his involvement in Hollywood productions, including Star Wars spinoff Rogue One and the upcoming Disney life action remake of Mulan, which is itself the subject of a boycott after lead Crystal Liu voiced out support for the Hong Kong police. The first Ip Man film won best film and best action choreography at the 2009 Hong Kong Film Awards. Known for its action sequences and Chinese nationalistic themes where Ip Man always triumphed over foreign aggressors, the first three instalments in the franchise have grossed over $228 million in total worldwide.