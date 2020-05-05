Hong Kong to Reopen Cinemas as Virus Restrictions Are Eased

Movie theaters in the country are allowed to slowly begin operating again from Friday after the government issued strict COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.

Hong Kong will allow cinemas to reopen from Friday after easing social distancing restrictions put in place to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on Tuesday announced that cinemas, along with fitness centers, gaming arcades and mahjong parlors, where people gather to play the popular table game, will reopen but with a series of precautions in place, including temperature checks on patrons.

Bars will also be allowed to reopen but can only operate at half capacity, host no music shows and close dance floors, while seating is limited to four people at each table. However, nightclubs, saunas, party rooms and karaoke lounges will remain shut under the new measures.

The move was part of a general relaxing of lockdown measures unveiled amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, the government announced that for the 10th time in the past 16 days Hong Kong had no new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel virus. Hong Kong's current total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 1,040 with four related deaths.

The easing of virus restrictions follow similarly cautious re-openings announced in Norway and the Czech Republic. Cinema operators worldwide have been hit hard by the pandemic.