Hong Kong's Filmart to Be Held Online in August

The film and television content market — the largest in Asia — follows the lead of Cannes' Marche du Film and other leading industry events in migrating online in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Hong Kong's Filmart, Asia's largest film and television content market, is going virtual.

The international film industry confab previously was postponed from its usual dates in March, as organizers sought to wait out the coronavirus pandemic in hopes of holding a full-scale physical event in August.

That plan was officially scrapped Thursday, however, when the Hong Kong Trade Development Council issued a statement saying the event would "migrate to a virtual platform."

"We all recognize the importance of maintaining entertainment market business momentum, amid delayed productions, closed theaters and altered audience behavior," the HKTDC said in a statement. "So, as the largest content trading platform in Asia, Filmart Online will continue."

The virtual edition of Filmart will take place Aug. 26-Aug. 29.

Organizers say the virtual event — similar to Cannes' upcoming Virtual Marche — will provide online platforms for film companies to showcase, buy and sell new titles; securely stream new films and trailers; and join original "seminars, content showcases, business dialogues and events" arranged by the market.

More details will be revealed in the weeks ahead, the HKTDC said.