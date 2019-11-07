AFM: 'Horrible Histories,' 'Peter Rabbit' Producers Sign Family Film Partnership

Altitude Films, the Brit producer of 'Horrible Histories' join forces with Jason Lust's Soluble Fish production company to develop family-friendly films and TV projects.

British production and sales house Altitude Film Entertainment, fresh off their success with Horrible Histories, has signed a production partnership with Jason Lust's L.A.-based Soluble Fish to develop high-end family films and television projects.

Lust was a producer on the animated Peter Rabbit franchise, as well as Disney's Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day and Guillermo del Toro's upcoming Pinocchio film for Netflix.

The deal, announced at the American Film Market on Thursday, marks Altitude's first venture into the U.S. market. The Brit company, led by Will Clarke and Andy Mayson, has produced such features as Samuel L. Jackson actioner Big Game, Kevin Macdonald’s music doc Whitney and Jeremy Dyson & Andy Nyman’s Ghost Stories.

Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans, an adaptation of the popular British kids' TV series, was a sleeper success in U.K. cinemas, grossing close to $4 million.

Altitude Film Sales, the company's sales arm, is handling world sales at AFM on such titles as Daniel Radcliffe-starrer Guns Akimbo and Ivan Kavanagh’s horror film Son starting Andi Matichak and Emile Hirsch.

Lust said the two companies planned to create “family-friendly movies and television for global audiences” with a focus on hybrid and animation projects with an established brand “many of which will have a musical focus.”

“We’ve been huge admirers of Jason for some time and this is the perfect opportunity to launch our first operation in the U.S.,” said Altitude's Will Clarke. “ This partnership gives us the ability to produce and sell high-quality family films which we look forward to bringing to the marketplace.”