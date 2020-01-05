Golden Globes: Ricky Gervais Takes Aim at 'Cats' and Star Judi Dench

The comedian didn't hold back when it came to the movie that he said "no one saw."

Despite Cats failing to land any Golden Globe Award nominations — unless you count best original song, which Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift's "Beautiful Ghosts" is up for — there's no way host Ricky Gervais was going to spare the Tom Hooper-adaption from his comedic wrath.

At the beginning of Sunday's night show, the fifth-time host took aim at not only the film, but a couple of specific actors who star in it. "The world got to see James Corden as a fat pussy. He was also in the movie Cats," Gervais quipped. "But no one saw that. And the reviews — shocking. I saw one that said this is the worst thing to happen to cats since dogs."

Gervais noted that Judi Dench has since defended the film because "it was the role she was born to play." He laughed, struggling to finish the joke — which ended up being about the dame's apparent penchant for "plonking herself down on the carpet, lifting her leg, and licking" something.

"She's old school!" Gervais shouted as the audience reacted. Gwyneth Paltrow laughed. Tom Hanks scoffed. And the monologue continued.

Cats not only bombed at the box office, but was also the ridicule of social media for, among other things, its questionable CGI. The film currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 21 percent among critics, and 53 percent for audience members.

The 77th annual Golden Globes are airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony is produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.