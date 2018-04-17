Hot Docs Fest Adds Harvey Weinstein Doc 'The Reckoning: Hollywood's Worst Kept Secret'

Director Barry Avrich gets a second crack at his 2010 doc 'Unauthorized: The Harvey Weinstein Project' amid the #Metoo era.

The Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival on Tuesday announced a world premiere for The Reckoning: Hollywood’s Worst Kept Secret, an update of a 2010 documentary on disgraced indie film producer Harvey Weinstein for Hollywood's Time's Up era.

Director Barry Avrich has re-edited and will re-release his earlier doc Unauthorized: The Harvey Weinstein Project in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations and an unfolding scandal against the Hollywood producer.

The original Weinstein doc, while portraying the indie film mogul as infamously aggressive, did not reference the recent allegations of abuse and harassment brought against Weinstein and his former company during a series of explosive media reports last fall.

The new doc, whose U.S. distribution rights are with IFC, will also investigate allegations against James Toback, Woody Allen and Louis C.K., and has new interviews with insiders, alleged victims and whistleblowers.

Hot Docs plans festival screenings for The Reckoning: Hollywood’s Worst Kept Secret on April 28 and May 5 in Toronto. Paradigm Talent Agency is handing international sales on the film.

Weinstein has had police reports filed against him in New York, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and London. Through his reps, he has vehemently denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex. Weinstein has yet to be criminally charged.