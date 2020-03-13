Hot Docs Festival Postponed Amid Coronavirus Fears

North America's largest documentary festival, which last year screened the Oscar winner 'American Factory,' had been set for an April 30 to May 10 run in Toronto.

The Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival, set to take place in Toronto from April 30 to May 10, has been postponed as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic.

While scrapping live event programming for the upcoming 2020 edition, organizers added they had plans to create virtual online platforms for industry events like pitch presentations and one-on-one meetings.

"This follows Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer having called for the immediate suspension of gatherings with more than 250 people and also having learned that many companies are placing restrictions on their employees’ attendance at large events," Hot Docs organizers said in a statement of the delay for their 2020 edition.

"We remain committed to bringing these outstanding documentary films to our audiences and are currently investigating ways that we can do so at a later date," organizers added.

The annual event previously announced that veteran U.S. filmmaker Stanley Nelson, whose films Freedom Summer, Freedom Riders and The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution chronicle the African American experience, was to receive the 2020 outstanding achievement award at Hot Docs.

Hot Docs in 2019 screened the Oscar winner American Factory, by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, and One Child Nation, directed by Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang a Sundance grand jury prize winner.