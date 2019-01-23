Hot Docs: Julia Reichert to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor

Julia Ivanova has also been chosen for this year’s Focus On retrospective at the Canadian festival.

Three-time Oscar nominee Julia Reichert, whose 1971 film Growing Up Female is considered the first feature documentary of the modern women's movement, is to receive the 2019 outstanding achievement award at the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival.

Reichert will be in Toronto to take part in a keynote conversation and a retrospective of her films made over five decades during Hot Docs' April 25 to May 5 run.

"Not only a lauded filmmaker, Julia is a mentor, community builder and an impassioned chronicler of the complex issues facing America today, and we are honored to amplify the voice of this master storyteller, who has given voice to so many others through her work," Shane Smith, director of programming for Hot Docs, said Wednesday in a statement.

Reichert's films Union Maids (1976) and Seeing Red (1984) were nominated for best feature documentary Oscars, and her 2009 short The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant was nominated for an Oscar for best short documentary.

Hot Docs has also tapped Canadian filmmaker Julia Ivanova for this year’s Focus On... retrospective. Ivanova, who is based in Vancouver, earned the 2011 best Canadian documentary prize at Hot Docs for Family Portrait in Black and White, and her other film credits include From Russia, for Love (2000); Fatherhood Dreams (2007); and Limit Is the Sky (2016), which won the Colin Low best Canadian documentary award at DOXA 2017.

Hot Docs will also showcase documentaries from Italy as part of its Made In program this year.