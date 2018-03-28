Hot Felon Expecting Child With a Topshop Heiress

A Cinderella story?

Between the news of the mysterious and still at-large Beyonce biter and Virgil Abloh’s appointment as art director for Louis Vuitton menswear, the world of fashion and pop culture is seemingly on its head.

However, another surreal and neck-turning headline arrived Wednesday with the news that Jeremy Meeks — the 34-year-old "Hot Felon" — is expecting a child with none other than Topshop heiress Chloe Green, according to TMZ.

Meeks, widely known as the infamous #PrisonBae, who won the hearts of millions across the world/internet with his notoriously sexy mugshot photo in 2014, has been enjoying the lap of luxury since his release from prison in 2016, where he was serving a 27-month sentence for possession of a firearm.

Following his New York Fashion Week debut on the catwalk for Philipp Plein’s fall 2017 collection and his subsequent ascent in the high-fashion world, Meeks has been spotted everywhere from music videos to fashion editorials and, most notably, in the clutches of Green.

According to a report from Us, Green and Meeks have been an item since June 2017 and have since been seen canoodling in public, including during Carnival in Barbados this year.

It’s important to note that during the beginning stages of Green and Meeks' relationship, the model was in the midst of a messy split from his estranged wife, Melissa. Coincidentally, on the same day Meeks filed to end his eight-year marriage with Melissa in October, he was spotted in St. Barts on Green’s family yacht.

Sources close to Green told Us that “Chloe and Jeremy are very much in love and she thinks they will get engaged at some point,” adding that “Chloe will not have a kid with Jeremy until they are married.” And though this love story between a former ex-con and the daughter of billionaire retail tycoon Sir Phillip Green is exciting, to say the least, it certainly doesn’t erase Meeks’ checkered past.

ABC News reports that Meeks’ criminal record dates back to as early as 2002, when he served a two-year sentence for grand theft of a person in a case where he was initially charged with robbery and corporal injury to a child, due to his violent assault of a 16-year-old. Additionally, in 2005, Meeks was convicted of identity theft, and was picked up for forgery in 2007. His claim to fame, however, was an incidental traffic stop in 2014. In this instance, Meeks was arrested for possession of a firearm, a semi-automatic weapon with two extended magazines to be exact, and a small amount of marijuana.

Since his release from prison in 2016, Meeks has seemingly left his criminal lifestyle behind. He recently reached a joint custody agreement with his ex, so it appears the #PrisonBae is ready to move forward and create a luxe life with Green. Here’s wishing Green and Meeks a congratulatory pregnancy nod and a truly fairy-tale happily ever after.