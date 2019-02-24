Stars Stand Out In Fuchsia at Oscars

Gemma Chan, Angela Bassett and Helen Mirren opted for bold pink.

Hot pink was the go-to hue on the 2019 Oscars red carpet.

Gemma Chan, Angela Bassett, Helen Mirren, Maya Rudolph, Sarah Paulson and Linda Cardellini all sported the bright color at the 91st annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

Bassett sported a one-shouldered Reem Acra fuchsia gown, because the Black Panther star gravitates toward warm colors. "She's a fire sign and that color reflects her personality so anything that is red. She loves yellows, she loves oranges," says her stylist Jennifer Austin to The Hollywood Reporter. "Any vibrant color."

On stage, Mirren and Momoa (who sported a pale pink velvet suit) presented best documentary together and joked about twinning. "I swear we didn't coordinate outfits," Mirren said, speaking about gender norms changing. "We can both wear pink." Momoa added, "Finally times are changing."

Sarah Paulson wore Brandon Maxwell couture from the fall/winter 2019 collection off the runway — a billowing pink, cutout gown styled by Karla Welch ($7,995).

Chan's Valentino gown was the first she tried on with stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who tells THR: "It was so spectacular that we couldn’t not wear it. The color is so joyful and the silhouette is glorious — it’s everything modern haute couture should be."

Corbin-Murray loved working with designer Pierpaolo Piccioli for the Academy Awards, adding, "We wanted to collaborate with Pierpaolo again because we love his vision, not only of beauty and elegance but for diversity and inclusivity."

Several fashion experts told THR in advance of the ceremony that bright colors would be a big trend following Paris couture week, where Valentino and other houses debuted vibrant designs.

See the pink looks below.