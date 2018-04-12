'Hot Summer Nights' Trailer: Timothee Chalamet Plays Weed Dealer in Coming-of-Age Film

The retro movie, co-starring Maika Monroe, chronicles Chalamet's character's summer in Cape Cod.

The trailer for A24's Hot Summer Nights debuted on Thursday, meaning that one of 2017's breakout stars, Timothée Chalamet, will soon be back on the big screen in another coming-of-age film.

In the new film, written and directed by Elijah Bynum, Chalamet plays Daniel, a shy teen sent away by his parents to Cape Cod in what could either be the '80s or '90s. After initially struggling to fit in with the preppy crowd, Daniel entangles himself with a pair of siblings — a neighborhood drug dealer (Alex Roe) and his enigmatic sister (Maika Monroe).

Chaos ensues, and after flashes of parties, cops, money, make-out sessions and weed — lots of weed — the trailer makes it clear that Chalamet's character is in way over his head as the summer progresses.

William Fichtner can also be seen among the slew of rugby shirts and polos.

The film will hit DirecTV on June 28 and theaters on July 27.