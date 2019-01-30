Hot Wheels Movie in the Works at Warner Bros., Mattel

This is the toy maker's second collaboration with the studio after a 'Barbie' movie project to be co-produced by Margot Robbie was unveiled.

Mattel and Warner Bros. unveiled plans Wednesday to develop and produce a live-action movie based on the iconic toy racing car brand Hot Wheels.

The Hot Wheels project marks the second partnership for Mattel Films and Warner Bros. to be set up at Sony after they earlier announced plans for a Barbie movie to be co-produced by Margot Robbie, whose LuckyChap banner has a first-look deal with the studio.

Mattel in recent years has made attempts to bring its toys to film and television.

Hot Wheels debuted in 1968 and has sold more than 6 billion individual cars during its 50-year history. With more than 500 million Hot Wheels being sold annually, Hot Wheels is a top- selling toy worldwide.

"Mattel Films has great momentum as it continues to execute on our commitment to bring global audiences new ways to experience the brands they love as we transform Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company," stated Ynon Kreiz, Mattel’s chairman and CEO and the former CEO of Maker Studios.