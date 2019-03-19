'Hotel Mumbai' Pulled From Cinemas in New Zealand After Terrorist Attack

Icon, the distributor, said it suspended the release of the terrorism thriller which stars Dev Patel and deals with the 2008 Mumbai attack following the Christchurch mass shootings.

The film, which stars Dev Patel and deals with the terrorist attacks on Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in 2008 in which 174 people died, was released in Australia and New Zealand last Thursday. On Friday, an armed gunman massacred 50 people and injured countless more at two Christchurch mosques.

Hotel Mumbai, which has earned critical praise after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, was pulled by its local distributor Icon Films.

The film was the second-ranked film at the Australian and NZ box offices this past weekend behind Captain Marvel, with takings of AUS$1.1 million ($780,000) including previews and NZ$120,000 ($82,000) respectively. In Australia the film played on 238 screens. Films open on Thursday in Australia and New Zealand and Hotel Mumbai, an Australian production, had been heavily promoted in the weeks leading up to its release.

Icon elected to pull the film from theatres in New Zeland on Monday and pundits here say its Australian box office potential has likely been damaged by the Christchurch attack given its subject matter.

Icon said it had suspended the release of Hotel Mumbai until March 28 in New Zealand after several exhibitors cancelled screenings over the weekend.

"Following the recent terrorist attacks in New Zealand, Icon Film Distribution have announced the suspension of the film Hotel Mumbai from all cinemas in New Zealand. Upon hearing about the attacks on Friday, Icon Film Distribution immediately suspended all advertising for the film in New Zealand," the company said in a statement.

"After consultation with local exhibition partners, the decision was made to suspend the film out of respect for a country in mourning."