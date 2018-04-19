House Arrest Extended for Kirill Serebrennikov, Director of Cannes Film 'Summer'

The decison means that the director, who is being accused of fraud, won't be able to attend the festival.

In a hearing late on Wednesday, a Moscow court extended house arrest for Kirill Serebrennikov, the director of Cannes official competition title Summer, through July 19, ending his chances of travelling to the festival.

In a move widely criticized in the Russian artistic community, the country's culture ministry sided with the prosecutors and supported their request for the extension of Serebrennikov's house arrest.

The director now won’t be making it to the festival, which runs May 8-19.

The case against Serebrennikov and several other people involved with the theater company Sedmaya Studia, which he used to head, was opened in May 2017.

In August of that year, shortly before Serebrennikov finished work on Summer, he was detained and sentenced to house arrest.

Serebrennikov and other defendants are being accused of the embezzlement of 133 million rubles ($2.2 million) in a case that is widely believed to be absurd.

Summer, which is to be screened in the official selection, is a biopic of Viktor Tsoi, a legendary Russian rock musician of the 1980s and front man of the band Kino.

Serebrennikov's previous feature, The Student, was screened in Cannes' Un Certain Regard section two years ago.