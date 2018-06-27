'House of Cards' Star Paul Sparks Joins Ford v. Ferrari Movie

Christian Bale and Matt Damon are already set to star in the drama, which is being directed by James Mangold for Fox.

House of Cards star Paul Sparks is joining Christian Bale and Matt Damon in Fox’s untitled Ford v. Ferrari movie, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Logan director James Mangold is helming the feature, which will shoot this summer in Los Angeles. Chernin Entertainment is producing.

Sparks is set to play Leo Beebe, Henry Ford's longtime public relations executive. The actor also recently starred in the drama thriller Thoroughbreds and on the Paramount Network limited series Waco, and he guest-starred on the Netflix series The Crown.

The Ford v. Ferrari project revolves around car manufacturer Ford’s quest to beat Ferrari as the top maker of race cars. Damon will play Carol Shelby, the eccentric engineer who designs from scratch the Ford GT 40, the car that just may win the 1966 Le Mans race, while Bale will portray Ken Miles, the hotshot British racer who drives it.

Jez Butterworth and John Henry Butterworth (Edge of Tomorrow, Black Mass) wrote the script. Steve Asbell is overseeing for Fox.

Sparks is repped by One Entertainment and Gersh.