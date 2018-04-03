House of Intuition Wants To Turn Your Beauty Routine Metaphysical

The New Age purveyors beloved by Lena Dunham, Anne Hathaway and more have collaborated with the Ritz-Carlton Spa.

Long before the likes of Kate Hudson, Bella Hadid, Miranda Kerr and Lena Dunham jumped on the healing crystals bandwagon, House of Intuition has been catering to Los Angeles’ metaphysical needs. Since opening the doors to their first boutique in Echo Park in 2010, co-owners Marlene Vargas and Alex Naranjo have been a one-stop-shop for all things spiritual, uplifting and empowering—from hunks of fertility-promoting amber (from $34), sage-and-juniper smudge bundles (from $6), and Tibetan singing bowls ($45) to Tarot card readings and reiki healing sessions.

Now the New Age purveyors, beloved by Lena Dunham, Anne Hathaway, Lea Michele and Alanis Morissette, are bringing their ethically sourced crystals, stones and healing vibrations to the beauty realm, teaming up with the tony Ritz-Carlton spa in downtown Los Angeles on three rebalancing offerings as part of the Crystal Clarity collection, available through July 31, 2018.

“Our team is beauty obsessed, so we brainstormed metaphysical spa treatments we’ve never seen be done before that we knew would appeal to both The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Los Angeles and the House of Intuition customer,” says Vargas. “We love the idea of someone going into the spa and having a spiritual experience while still enjoying their favorite treatments.”

That includes the jade facial ($260/80 min.), which harnesses the stone’s purifying properties and includes an exfoliating jade crystal scrub, followed by lymphatic drainage massage with a jade roller, and culminating in a crystal grid (amethyst, quartz, moonstone) placed on the high points of the face “to promote a mind-spirit balance,” says Vargas.

There’s also a Rose Quartz mani ($80) and pedi ($85) which incorporates rose quartz (dubbed the stone of love) into an aromatic soak infused with rose oil and Himalayan salt, topped with a rose quartz-infused scrub to soften skin. “It was created with the intention of spreading love and appreciation to our hands and feet for all the hard work they do for us in life, all while getting perfectly polished nails at the same time,” she says.

For all-encompassing head-to-toe pampering, opt for the restorative Chakra Balancing massage ($260), which blends traditional massage with gemstone therapy—including garnet for grounding and amethyst for awareness—to realign your seven energy centers from your crown to the base of your spine (As energizing as it is grounding, consider it the perfect antidote to an upcoming weekend of Coachella bacchanalia).

A post shared by House of Intuition (@houseofintuition) on Mar 31, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

For those looking to up their at-home mystical beauty game, House of Intuition’s newly opened Santa Monica storefront (they also have locations in Highland Park and West Hollywood), includes the brand’s debut beauty and wellness section. In addition to carrying bestsellers such as the intention-setting sustainable palm wax Magic Candles ($15) and astrological Birthday Boxes (prices vary), the new Westside location on Main Street carries Aquarian Soul body products, Wooden Spoon teas, Fat and the Moon cosmetics alongside the soon-to-debut House of Intuition Beauty line. “We’ve never included other brands in our stores before, but we’re so excited to grow and support our beautiful and loving community,” says Vargas.

We predict great things ahead for your beauty routine.