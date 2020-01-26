Grammys: Kobe Bryant Remembered With Moment of Silence During Non-Televised Ceremony

The basketball great's shocking death was felt at the music awards show on Sunday.

The Grammys wasted no time in addressing the shocking news Sunday that basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died.

The non-televised premiere ceremony, where the majority of the Grammys trophies are handed out began with a moment of silence for the late Lakers star.

Interim Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. began the event by noting Bryant's death, saying, according to the Associated Press, "Since we are in his house, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence."

The televised portion of the Grammys takes place at the Lakers' home of the Staples Center, but the earlier, premiere ceremony, which runs from 12:30-3:30 pm PT, is at the Microsoft Theater.

