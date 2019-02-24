How 'A Star Is Born' Fared at the Oscars

Bradley Cooper's directorial debut, in which he starred alongside Lady Gaga, took home just one award of the eight it was nominated for.

A Star Is Born continued to shine Sunday night at the 2019 Oscars thanks to a powerful performance from its stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, the latter of whom also served as the film's director. However, Cooper's directorial debut took home just one award of the eight it was nominated for.

Like she has done at several awards shows this season, Gaga — who plays pop ingenue Ally in the film — took home the award for best original song for "Shallow," her chart-stopping duet with Cooper's Jackson Maine character.

Gaga, along with songwriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, beat out competition including "All the Stars" (Black Panther), "I'll Fight" (RBG), "The Place Where Lost Things Go" (Mary Poppins Returns) and "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs).

"Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could have sang this song with me than you," Gaga said in her acceptance speech, moments after she performed "Shallow" live with Cooper in front of the star-studded audience. "Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much."

Gaga made history as the first person to ever receive a best actress and best original song Oscar nod in the same year.

Gaga was also nominated for best actress but lost to The Favourite's Olivia Colman. Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Glenn Close (The Wife) were nominated as well.

Cooper was nominated for best actor but lost to Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek, who portrayed Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic. Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate), Christian Bale (Vice) and Viggo Mortensen (Green Book) were also nominated.

The movie remake was also nominated for best adapted screenplay but lost to BlacKkKlansman; was nominated for best cinematography but lost to Roma; and was nominated for best sound mixing but lost to Bohemian Rhapsody. Additionally, Sam Elliott received a nod for best supporting actor but lost to Green Book's Mahershala Ali.

In the best picture category, A Star Is Born lost to Green Book. Though he was nominated in directing categories throughout awards season, Cooper was snubbed by the Academy.

The 1937 iteration of A Star Is Born — starring Janet Gaynor and Frederic March — won the Oscar for best original story. The 1954 version, starring Judy Garland and James Mason, was nominated for six Oscars but won none. In 1976, Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson's version was nominated for four Oscars but only won the award for best original song for "Evergreen."

The 91st Academy Awards were broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. For the first time in 30 years, the awards show did not have a host. Head here for the full list of winners.