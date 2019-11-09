AFM: 'How To Build A Girl' to Get North American Release via IFC Films

'Booksmart' star Beanie Feldstein plays a teenage Brit who reinvents herself as a feared music journalist in the adaptation of Caitlin Moran's autobiographical novel.

IFC Films has picked up North American rights to How To Build A Girl, a new comedy featuring Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein.

The film, directed by Coky Giedroyć (Harlots) is based on the bestselling autobiographical novel by English journalist Caitlin Moran.

Feldstein plays a 16-year-old Brit with big dreams and raging hormones who decides to reinvent herself as a take-no-prisoners music journalist. Paddy Considine, Alfie Allen, Emma Thompson, and Chris O’Dowd co-star.

How To Build A Girl premiered in Toronto, where it won the Fipresci Special Presentations award. IFC will release the film stateside in 2020.

The deal, announced at AFM, was negotiated by Arianna Bocco, EVP of Acquisitions and Productions at IFC Films, with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers. Protagonist Pictures is handling international sales. Lionsgate will release in the UK.