Super Bowl: Jennifer Lopez Wore This Limited-Edition Football Necklace

The halftime performer wowed in Versace ensembles on stage and accessorized with Le Vian limited-edition jewelry on her way to the big show.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez stunned in metallic bodysuits at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. And Lopez's stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, told The Hollywood Reporter all about the 213 costumes created for Lopez and her 130 backup dancers.

But one fashion accessory for the big day was worn before she stepped onstage. En route to the performance, Lopez wore the Le Vian limited-edition Chocolate Diamond Necklace shaped liked a football. The 14 karat strawberry gold necklace features 14 karat vanilla gold "stitching" in the ball pendant, which is hand-set with 1.5 carats of chocolate diamonds. Fans can buy the same Super Bowl keepsake for $2,500 at Kay Jewelers (only 200 available).

She went on to don dramatic Versace costumes and a recycled feather Puerto Rican flag dress during the Super Bowl halftime show.

"We knew we wanted Versace to do the costumes immediately," says Zangardi. "Nobody does stage costumes like them when it comes to a Jennifer Lopez performance, especially at this level." The singer, a brand ambassador for Coach and Guess, has retained close ties with Versace and memorably closed its Milan Fashion Week show wearing a redux of her jungle print Versace dress in September. In January, the Italian house announced that it's releasing a watch based on Lopez's vibrant green dress that will be available in May for $1,495.

From the runway to the football field, Lopez's fashion influence knows no limits.