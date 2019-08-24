How to Do Cicchetti Deliciously Right at the Venice Film Festival

Some of the Italian city’s best food is found in small bites served in intimate bars.

ALL' ARCO

Sestiere San Polo 436, 30125

Near the Rialto bridge, this bacaro is "simple but true," says Venice native Matteo Perale, co-founder of Wiip. It's "where Venetians go more than tourists." Highly rated for its wide array of scrumptious cicchetti, it closes at 2:30 p.m., so go for lunch.

CANTINE DEL VINO GIA SCHIAVI

Fondamenta Nani 992,

Dorsoduro, 30123

Canal-adjacent, Schiavi's cicchetti with baccala mantecato (whipped salt cod) are a draw, says Massimiliano Zavagli Ricciardelli, another Venice native and a former Sony marketing exec. Open until 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

VINO VERO

Fondamenta de la Misericordia Cannaregio 2497

Producer Robert Salerno, who enjoyed late-night treats here in 2018 with his Vox Lux crew, including Natalie Portman and director Brady Corbet, recommends the cicchetti with buffalo mozzarella, fig, walnut and balsamic. "Almost like a dessert," he says.

