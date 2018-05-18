How the Fashion Set Will Be Watching and Covering Meghan and Harry’s Big Day

Hamish Bowles, Nina Garcia, Eugenia Kim and other fashion experts talk strategy for viewing the royal wedding.

Friday night could be eerily quiet in stylish boites and eateries, with fashion watchers staying in and setting alarm clocks early for the royal wedding on Saturday.

A survey released by New Jersey-based Lightspeed Research showed that U.S. enthusiasm for the royal wedding lagged only slightly behind the frenzy currently seen in the U.K.: 49 percent of Americans are expected to watch the event either live or later in the day, compared with 58 percent of U.K. citizens. One interesting note skews the results: 60 percent of American men say they’re more excited about watching Meghan and Harry’s wedding than they were about Kate and William’s 2011 marriage, an uptick that could be attributed to their awareness of Markle via her appearance in USA Network’s Suits.

U.S. fashion designers and editors, both male and female, have been following the Hollywood fairytale almost as closely as their British counterparts, because a royal wedding is ultimately a fashion show. "It could definitely be considered the millinery Olympics," says hat designer Eugenia Kim, who is predicting lots of fascinating fascinators.

Jewelry trend experts are also keeping a keen eye on what Windsor family jewels Markle and Kate Middleton choose to bring out. "One contender for Meghan is the Strathmore Rose tiara," says Tanya Dukes, an expert with the Diamond Producers Association. "Dating back to the 19th century, the tiara features curving floral garlands set in rose cut diamonds mounted in silver and gold. The soft radiance of the diamonds have a boho elegance that might eppeal to a California girl turned Brit princess."

Hearst, the publisher of Harper’s Bazaar, Town & Country and other tony fashion magazines, has embraced an “all hands on deck” approach, with anywhere from 100 to 150 staffers working between the U.S. and the U.K.. Hearst spokesperson Liv Ren reports that HarpersBazaar.com site director Joyann King will host a viewing party and brunch starting at 5 am at her New York home, while the Town & Country digital team is decorating a conference room at Manhattan’s Hearst Tower with bunting and serving scones with clotted cream.

That celebratory vibe is in sharp contrast to the style experts who plan to view the wedding from the comfort of their respective couches. Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia will be in her robe and slippers, she says, with her one concession to the event being an English breakfast: “fried eggs, tomato, beans, sausage, bacon and toast to get into the mood.”

At her home in D.C., Washington Post fashion editor Robin Givhan won’t be switching her TV on exactly at 4 am – “I think you can ease into it a little bit later than that,” she says – while in New York, expect Paper Magazine editorial director Mickey Boardman, a devout royal watcher, to be tweeting via @AskMrMickey from the moment of the first fascinator sighting at St. George’s Chapel: "I’m also a huge fan of Meghan Markle, and I think Meghan and Harry are a couple that will do something in their wedding that feels very modern.”

Boardman’s recent coverage for Paper has included an interview with interior designer India Hicks, who was 13 years old when she served as a junior bridesmaid for the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles, her second cousin, to Diana Spencer. “Meghan and Harry have decided to surround themselves with adorable children instead; the oldest is 7, but I was hoping to see some older royals, like Lady Louise Windsor, who is 14, or Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, who is 16,” Boardman explains. “A royal wedding is a great opportunity for that breakout teenage-bridesmaid star to emerge in the royal family.”

Like Boardman, Vogue international editor-at-large Hamish Bowles will be tuning in early. His choice of attire? “I have a particularly festive pair of Dolce & Gabbana pajamas and dressing gown; I might give those a whirl,” says Bowles, who was in London for Prince William and Catherine Middleton’s 2011 wedding, covering that event for Vogue. While he’s happy to watch Harry and Meghan get married via BBC coverage, being at the previous royal wedding is an experience he won’t forget. “I was positioned in this bank of television studios and had a bird’s-eye view of when [Kate and William’s] carriage passed. That was an electrifying moment,” he remembers.

Not surprisingly, Bowles will be scrutinizing the fashion of both the bride and guests for his Vogue.com coverage. “I’ll also be watching from the moment the first guests appear – the red carpet, as it were, of the royal wedding. I happen to love hats, so this of course will be a great moment for [milliners] Philip Treacy and Stephen Jones, to show what they can do.”

The “Meghan factor” aside, why do so many Americans seem to be happy to set their clocks for the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning to watch two famous people they’ve never met – joined by 600 of their friends – get married? “Part of it seems to be that we can’t resist the idea of a fairytale,” Givhan says. “There are all manner of layers to [the event], but fundamentally that’s what it’s about, and despite what one might argue is all kinds of progress, there’s still something about that which tugs at the heart.”

Bowles agrees. “A royal wedding brings with it an extraordinary sense of tradition and pageantry and sheer visual spectacle that you simply could not replicate in any other situation,” he says. “Every aspect, from the setting to the carriages and the horse guards, is ripe with history and has so much evocative magic of its own. It’s an irresistible combination, especially when you add the whole American component. And it’s the fantasy of finding and marrying your prince, which is every little girl’s dream – and some little boys as well.”