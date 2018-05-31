Hollywood Flashback: How Sinatra and the Men of 'Ocean's 11' Made Vegas "Pop" in 1960

Amid the all-female ensemble of 'Ocean's 8' set to hit theaters June 8, Sin City found its glitzy reputation through the original quintessential "Rat Pack" starring Ol' Blue Eyes and Dean Martin, who billed themselves as a hard-drinking entourage known as "The Summit."

The Las Vegas of today owes much of its glitzy reputation to Ocean's 11 — the cinematic progenitor to the all-female Ocean's 8, out June 8.

The quintessential "Rat Pack" film starred Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop as a gang of World War II vets who plot a New Year's Eve heist on five casinos. Lawford first heard the idea in 1955 and bought the outline for $10,000 ($85,000 today).

Sinatra caught wind of it and brought it to Jack Warner, who liked it enough to order a script and offer the singer-actor a salary of $700,000 ($6 million today) to star. Sinatra cast the movie with members of his hard-drinking entourage who billed themselves then not as the Rat Pack but "The Summit."

The plot, which involved the detonation of an electrical tower, had casino operators nervous — might that actually work? — but the publicity proved irresistible. The Desert Inn, Sahara, Riviera, Flamingo and Sands (of which Sinatra was part-owner) all signed off on the project, which shot on location in January and February of 1960.

Lewis Milestone, a major director during the 1930s on such films as All Quiet on the Western Front and The Front Page, signed on, only to see his star take over. "Sinatra would show up at 3 o'clock in the afternoon, do 20 minutes of work and then start drinking," says James Kaplan, author of Sinatra: The Chairman, adding that the film is a product of Sinatra's "megalomania" and is "soul-sinking to watch."

The Hollywood Reporter was less harsh in its appraisal, noting in its review that while the script at times had "the weakness of a gambler's alibi," the film's "values far outweigh its faults." Audiences lapped Ocean's up. Six days after its Aug. 10, 1960, release, THR said it was among Warners' most profitable films ever. And the Rat Pack's stomping grounds exploded. Says Kaplan: "The Sands was built in 1953, but 1960 was the year Las Vegas popped."

