How L.A. Fashion and Beauty Retailers Are Responding to Coronavirus Outbreak

The Grove and the Beverly Center have added more hand sanitizer stations, while Glossier is closing all stores: "We're prepared to put public health ahead of our bottom line."

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads in Hollywood, talent agencies have shut down their offices and TV productions are in flux. In the fashion and beauty world, shopping centers and stores are navigating decisions on new best practices.

Here's how The Grove, The Beverly Center, Glossier, Fred Segal and more L.A. shopping destinations are handling the coronavirus outbreak.

Millennial beauty brand Glossier has made the "tough call" to shut down all of its stores, which are located in L.A., New York, Atlanta and London, for two weeks. The opening of Glossier Arizona, set for March 18, has been delayed.

"It’s easy to feel helpless during times of uncertainty or anxiety. I’ve felt that way lately, as I’m sure you all have, as our world enters unprecedented territory with the spread of COVID-19," wrote founder Emily Weiss on Instagram. "And as a business leader and CEO I’ve been asking myself how Glossier can continue to bring joy to our community, especially during these darker moments, while respecting calls for social distancing and helping promote public safety.... It wasn’t an easy choice, but I know it’s the right one." The brand added in its post, "We're prepared to put public health ahead of our bottom line."

L.A. landmark The Grove sent out an email to customers Tuesday to inform them they are "taking every measure possible to ensure your safety." The Rick Caruso property is "actively monitoring" the situation and following CDC guidelines, offering hand sanitizer stations and using high-grade disinfectants.

Still, a visitor said The Grove was a "ghost town" Thursday with a nearly empty parking lot, while Westfield Century City was quiet as well. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to both.

As of early March, The Beverly Center placed additional hand sanitizer stations throughout the shopping site and started disinfecting surfaces more often using a stronger product. It has canceled all events in March (including its Spring Market with floral carts and activities), and is reviewing all other events through April. "Our hours of operation remain the same, but this is a very fluid situation that we will continue to monitor and make decisions regarding in real time as needed," says a rep.

The Webster, located in L.A. at the Beverly Center, has increased cleaning and communications with clients remotely. "We are here to protect our clients from any negative stigmas," says a rep for the fashion and jewelry shop.

Following Glossier's lead, Heyday skin-care closed its L.A., New York and Philadelphia facial centers on Friday. "In light of the recent COVID-19 situation, Heyday is dedicated to putting our people and clients first," the brand wrote on Instagram. "We feel this is a responsible and necessary measure to keep our communities safe during this time."

Skin-care label Kiehl's has canceled its L.A. launch event March 24 to debut a new eye serum. "After closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation on a daily basis, our team has made the decision to cancel," a rep tells THR. As for its brick and mortar stores across L.A., Kiehl's is sanitizing multiple times a day and suspended some in-store services (including its facial menu) by offering coupons for customers to reschedule in the future. The brand has made online shipping free through March 31 to encourage social distancing from home.

Fred Segal Sunset opened its first-ever flea market Thursday, planned through April 30, featuring archived pieces from Raf Simons and Louis Vuitton, along with Rolexes and Hermès Birkin Bags. THR reached out for comment.

While L.A. events for Billabong and Anthropologie are still going forward, parties by Missguided (in collaboration with Playboy) and beauty brand Sol de Janeiro were halted after Mayor Eric Garcetti limited gatherings to 50 people. Beautycon was already postponed to December in L.A.

THR has additionally reached out to Dover Street Market, The Little Market and Brentwood Country Mart on precautions being taken.

March 13, 2:00 p.m.: Updated with The Webster and Heyday statements and additional outreach.