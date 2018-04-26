Inside L.A.'s Little Door, a Favorite of Laurence Fishburne and Jim Carrey

"I don't think you actually make big difference with big things. I think you make big differences with details," the French-Mediterranean restaurant's owner tells THR.

Nestled on the busy and bustling West 3rd Street in Los Angeles is Little Door, an unassuming French-Mediterranean restaurant that calls stars like Jim Carrey and Laurence Fishburne patrons.

Upon entering through two wooden doors, guests are greeted by an enchanting garden. Nicolas Meschin, owner of Little Door, told Where Hollywood Eats that he wanted to bring a different vibe to his restaurant since “too many restaurants are the same.”

“Not feeling like you’re at a restaurant is very important. If you feel good, your appetite will be better,” he said. “If you see good things, if you hear good things, you will actually have a better appetite. You feel like you’re at home.”

Little Door opened its wooden doors 22 years ago and during the ensuing two decades, Meschin created a one-of-a-kind dining experience and developed bonds with stars who keep coming back.

“Jim Carrey is a very dear friend and supporter. Laurence Fishburne is a very, very good friend. Actually, I was with him last week here,” Meschin said.

At the end of the day, Meschin strives to deliver good-quality dishes that leaves a lasting impression with customers.

“It’s got so many moving parts but you still have to keep that quality regardless. That’s how you actually make people come back. It goes beyond making money,” he said. “It has no price for me. It’s my life.”