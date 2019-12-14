How 'Little Women' Producer Amy Pascal Broke Her Ankle on the Set

Though remaining coy about her mishap almost a year ago, resulting in her hobbling onto the stage at the Golden Globes on crutches, she finally spilled all during a post-screening Q&A.

It’s been almost exactly a year since producer Amy Pascal took the stage at the Golden Globes with the team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse while hobbling on crutches.

This year, the producer is back in the awards race with Sony’s Little Women, and, with her ankle now healed, is finally revealing how she ended up injured in the first place. At a post-screening Q&A with The Hollywood Reporter, Pascal spoke about the making of the film, which opens Christmas Day. She said that the accident took place when she was giving some of the cast (which includes Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Emma Watson and Florence Pugh) a tour of Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord, Mass. before shooting began.

“There was a ledge at the cemetery, and it’s me and all the actors, who are, like, 20 [years old]. So, I thought we’d all jump, obviously. But, of course, I was the only one who jumped — they were all politely helping each other down,” she said.

Pascal broke her ankle in six places, but said she remained “so stoic” when it happened. “It was hideously embarrassing,” she said. “I said, ‘You guys leave because I am not going to get up.’ I called an ambulance.”

After she had surgery, Pascal spent the first few weeks of the Little Women shoot in bed, using her Apple watch to communicate with director Greta Gerwig via walkie-talkie. “Then I was in a wheelchair – I was like that character from Dr. Strangelove,” said Pascal. “But I wouldn’t have missed a second of it.”

Little Women is Gerwig's new take on the classic Louisa May Alcott novel starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen as the March sisters, with Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep rounding out the cast.

