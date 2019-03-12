Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: What MTV's 'The Challenge' Says About Modern Culture

For two decades, the reality show has delivered an addictive blend of drama and competition, but a recent pivot to showcasing “fame desperados" mirrors America’s broader overvaluation of celebrity "self-parody,” writes the Hollywood Reporter columnist and NBA great.

Now in its 21st year and 33rd season, MTV's The Challenge is one of the most entertaining reality shows on television. The current season, The Challenge: War of the Worlds (though what worlds are at war is unclear), just had its highest-rated episode since 2013. More than 30 contestants are forced to live together in a house without TV, phones or entertainment. When they aren't socially torturing each other, they face off in physical challenges that often involve scary heights, thick mud and brutal body slamming for a shot at the prize money. It has all the sumptuous excess of Kabuki theater, which is what makes it so addictive. But any show that lasts as long as The Challenge also says something about the culture that supports it. In this case, some good things and some bad things.

First, the good. Most of the athletic competitions these contestants endure are no joke. They are torturous and sadistic. Even though most of the guys look like big-muscled, six-packed Calvin Klein underwear models and most of the women look like hard-bodied yoga instructors, the outcome of any challenge is rarely predictable. Willpower, puzzles and trivia questions sometimes neutralize the contest. In one memorable trivia showdown, a contestant was asked what continent the United States is part of and she answered, "The Northern Continent." But even these intellectual lapses are vastly entertaining to watch because it's all good-natured fun.

Another delight for a longtime watcher is to see certain familiar castmembers mature over the span of the years. Chris "C.T." Tamburello first appeared on The Real World: Paris in 2003 when he was a 22-year-old hothead, defensive about his blue-collar upbringing. In subsequent years, he got kicked off The Challenge several times for violence against castmates. Now 38 and married with a son, he's still a physical threat in challenges, but in house situations he's more the goofy but levelheaded elder statesman. Yet other repeat contestants, like Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio and Kyle Christie, show no maturation at all. Still, that's all part of what makes the show so compelling. We see not only the competition within each season, but also who's winning the longer game of gaining insight and self-awareness to become a better person. And who isn't.

There are troubling aspects: There have been some racist, homophobic and sexist slurs. At least 70 percent of the cast are charming, spunky, dedicated people whom you enjoy rooting for. But the pressure of competition and household drama occasionally bring out the worst in the rest. Sexism seems embedded. The men are generally dismissive of women as competitors and as people. They verbally bully and sometimes physically intimidate. Like junior high boys, they criticize female appearance as if that were women's main value. Even the men's praise can seem paternalistic. Some hook up and then disparage the women to the other guys. This is not to suggest the women are flawless. Like the men, some are aggressively antagonistic or cruelly deceitful, which they justify as the result of being "strong, smart women."

My main criticism, however, is that MTV, which initially cast The Challenge with standouts from The Real World and Road Rules, started including people from other reality shows, including Are You the One?, The Bachelor, Big Brother and Love Island. This made the show a throbbing scrum of needy fame desperados, each competing to have a popular "story" that will guarantee their return and get them more followers on social media, which they can then monetize. Watching these shameless professional reality show personalities struggle so hard for significance diminishes the relevance and fun of the show. By bringing them in, MTV is basically urinating in its own swimming pool.

Of course, the predictable defense would be that I'm not the intended youthful demographic — that the proof is in the profit. Unfortunately, this is the same "Greed is good" mantra of some of the wickedest contestants. When Devenanzio, now 36 and in his 17th season, won with his partner, Sarah Rice, they were told that it was up to the person with the best time (Devenanzio) whether to split the $275,000 prize money or keep it all. He kept it all. Since then, he has given the most convoluted, ethically twisted reasons for his greed. This same decision was reached last season by Ashley Mitchell, this time for $1 million.

This is not to imply that MTV is responsible for contestants' immoral choices. In fact, MTV is quite clever for putting competitors in the position of making that choice — it made for great TV. But the network can bring back some of the same cast purity that it demonstrated in The Real World and Road Rules when it featured average people who were sincerely working out personal issues of maturation, not building a cheesy reality TV résumé. The danger is that the show jumps the shark by descending into self-parody, the final death rattle before extinction. I would hate to see that happen.

