Awards Campaigning at Coachella? How October Dates Could Affect Neon Carnival Afterparty

The founder of Neon Carnival, which will now take place in October, reflects on the timing during Hollywood's awards season campaigning: "We would certainly be open to that."

With Coachella and Stagecoach being pushed back from April to October, the music festivals could now play a role in fall awards campaigns for Oscars season.

Promoter Goldenvoice announced on Tuesday the Indio, CA, festivals will be held in the fall due to the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, unaffiliated parties and events that pop-up in the desert during the three weekends of festivals are now changing their dates as well.

Neon Carnival, the independent afterparty that regularly attracts A-listers, is planning to follow suit and take place over Coachella Weekend 1 from Oct. 9-11 and Stagecoach from Oct. 23-25.

Founder and creator Brent Bolthouse tells The Hollywood Reporter that he's been in discussions with sponsors over the past week about the possibility of postponing their 11th annual party, which last year welcomed Leonardo DiCaprio, Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., Winston Duke, Paris Hilton, Wiz Khalifa, Kathryn Newton, Darren Criss, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and 2 Chainz along with 8,000 guests to its venue at HITS Desert Park.

"We all think it's the smartest, safest thing to do given the climate," Bolthouse tells THR. "The whole world is aligned in this is a serious matter and that we all have to be very prudent."

Neon Carnival has partnered with film studios and companies in the past as sponsors, including last year with Moviepass, Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. The later two even put on a giant Pokémon Detective Pikachu ferris wheel ahead of the film's release in May. This year, Warner Bros. was in talks to activate around the DVD release of the Margot Robbie film Birds of Prey, though Bolthouse predicts that campaign will change by October. Instead, it's possible studios will use the party (which has sponsors asking to come on board as late as two weeks before the event) to advertise their awards contenders.

"That is probably something that maybe entertainment companies will be looking at. Obviously, Neon Carnival is very much a Hollywood event, so maybe they would be thinking along those lines. So maybe that's a shift that we'll see," Bolthouse says. "We would certainly be open to that. ... It gives us enough time to have bigger conversations with everybody in town."

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe's Coachella party, Zoeasis, tapped Paramount Pictures as a sponsor last year to have guests decorate Elton John-style sunglasses to promote Rocketman, which earned the singer a best original song Oscar this year. An event spokesperson tells THR that Zoe intends to host the 2020 Zoeasis in October now. "Our priority is always the safety of our team, advertisers and partners and we fully support the organizer's decision to postpone Coachella," read a statement. THR has also reached out to a rep for Revolve Festival on its plans.

For Bolthouse, he began speaking with their event partner, Levi's, about a week ago about potential plans of action for Neon Carnival, since the denim brand brings in influencers globally and hosts them in a central hotel. "They were having internal conversations of like, 'How are we getting people from all over the world?'" Bolthouse says. THR has reached out to Levi's for comment.

Bolthouse talked to sponsors (which this year include Don Julio and video platform Triller) on Monday to officially pause planning of Neon Carnival, regardless of what Goldenvoice would decide. The nightlife mogul was unsure if Riverside County — which has at least four reported coronavirus cases — would approve permits for Neon Carnival even if the festival went on.

The push has not resulted in any significant financial loss for Bolthouse's company because they've spent "very little" money so far, since most of the planning takes place the month prior. (Sponsors provide a deposit when signing the contract, followed by future payments before the event).

"Within the 30 days of the festival, things really heat up and we're sort of right at that sweet spot," he says. "We have a great relationship with our landlord out there. We had conversations, and we're just basically moving to October and so everything sort of stays the same." After taking this week to just "breathe and reorganize," he will likely discuss contracts and payments with sponsors next week. The party planning will fully resume at the end of summer.

"The good news is we're super prepared. This time of year is crazy, because you come out of the holiday season, you come into awards season and Super Bowl and Sundance. So this festival, it's not last minute, but it is a lot, because there's a lot of other things that happen between January and Coachella in the event world. This just gives us so much time to really tweak for October," he says, hinting at the possibility of an autumn carnival theme.

Though Neon Carnival remains minimally impacted, Bolthouse stresses that local businesses in the Coachella Valley will face a greater financial impact due to the six-month delay. "My heart goes out to everybody in the Coachella Valley. So many people depend upon these three weeks for a lot of their income for maybe the year or quarter," he says. "It's such a big revenue driver for everybody in that valley, from hotels to vacation rentals to restaurants. Hotels are going to be decimated when you have this many cancelations in such a short amount of time. ... It's heartbreaking."