How 'Parasite' Co-Writer Went From Assistant to Oscar Nominee

For his nominated screenplay, director Bong Joon Ho employed a research assistant to look into the lives of everyday people in Seoul — and then turned him into his co-writer.

Nominated for a historic total of six Oscars, South Korean director Bong Joon Ho's Parasite is the big surprise of awards season 2020. The Neon film's unexpected journey from Seoul to Cannes to Oscars favorite has been especially surreal for its 35-year-old co-writer, Han Jin-won, who made his screenwriting debut on the project and now is nominated alongside Bong for best original screenplay.

On a recent afternoon in Seoul, THR sat down with Han to discuss how a freelance research gig morphed into an Oscar-nominated screenwriting credit, what makes Bong special as a collaborator and what it felt like to hold the final script with his name on the cover.

Parasite is a very self-contained film, with most of the film taking place in just two homes. What kind of research went into it?

My first assignment was doing research on the possible occupations that these characters would have — exploring the lives of domestic workers, tutors and drivers here in Seoul. I did many interviews and recorded everything. Sometimes [Bong] would ask me to explore different upper-class or working-class areas of Seoul, and I would take photos, collect details and note my impressions.

How would you and Bong then process the material?

We would meet near his house or at a coffee shop in the city. I would report on what I had found, telling him my thoughts, playing him clips of things and showing him my photos. It always turned into a very long conversation. Often we would fixate on a certain image, and then that would spawn into a whole new assignment. Basically, I was researching details of our current times. What was really enjoyable about it was that I wasn't just sitting in front of my laptop doing research. I was able to go out and visit various neighborhoods, meet a lot of people from all walks of life.

What are some of the things you learned while researching that can be found in the finished film?

There are so many details, but director Bong reworked much of what I wrote to fit his personal style. One part that remains unchanged is the conversation in the car when Kim Ki-taek (Song Kang-ho) impresses Mr. Park (Lee Sun-kyun) with his eloquent speech about the vocation of the driver. I wrote all of that right after I did an interview with an actual driver. It basically contains the exact things that he said to me. It reflects the pride that he had as someone who has worked professionally in their job for many decades.

How did you end up actually co-writing the script?

At the end of 2016, he asked me if I had a writing sample, and I showed him a prose piece that I had written before. Then he suggested that I actually try writing my own version of the script. He said, "Don't worry about the length, just write whatever you want." I ended up doing three versions, and between each version we would meet to discuss them, and then I would go away and make adjustments. Everything I was doing, I later realized, was about creating a giant library of ideas and details that director Bong could draw from when he sat down to write his own version.

What were your impressions when you saw Bong's finished script?

I still remember when I first received it. When I looked at the cover and saw that he had included my name as a co-writer, my hands were shaking as I picked it up. The entire second half — after the big twist — was all new in his version. After reading his version, I realized how ordinary the ones I had written were. I felt that Bong is a very exceptional, very different kind of person. And I was so grateful to be included.

/Interview edited for length and clarity.

