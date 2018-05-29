How Philip Roth Finally Embraced the Film Adaptation of 'Goodbye, Columbus'

Producer Stanley Jaffe recalls how the author, who died May 22 at age 85, was "very unenthusiastic" about the first draft of the script based on his semi-autobiographical novel: "He was worried that if people didn't like the movie, it would be bad for the book."

Of all the Philip Roth novels Hollywood has adapted over the years — and there have been seven, starring the likes of Anthony Hopkins, Nicole Kidman and Al Pacino — the author often said his favorite was the first, 1969's Goodbye Columbus. But, according to producer Stanley Jaffe, it took some time before Roth became a fan.

"I gave Philip the first draft of Arnold Schulman's script, and he was very unenthusiastic about it," he recalls. "I think the problem was that it was too close to the novel, and he was worried that if people didn't like the movie, it would be bad for the book."

Even after rewrites, Roth kept an arm's distance from the production. He never met with star Richard Benjamin ("Beats me as to why — we had very, very similar backgrounds," the actor tells THR) and didn't attend the premiere.

"Then he saw the movie on his own — paid three dollars, or whatever it cost then — and called to tell me, 'There are things that are better about the movie and things that aren't as good,'" says Jaffe. "Then he asked me to introduce him to Ali MacGraw."

