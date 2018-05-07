How Ryusuke Hamaguchi Took A Novel Approach to a Big-Screen Adaptation

To stay true to the spirit of the author who inspired his Cannes competition entry, 'Netemo Sametemo (Asako I & II),' the Japanese director added a stark reminder of Japan’s troubled recent history.

When a filmmaker finds international recognition with a 5-hour, 17 minute-film performed largely by nonprofessional actors, it seems likely that defying convention is part of their stock-in-trade. Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Happy Hour won plaudits and prizes at home and abroad in 2015 and into the following year as the thoughtful examination of the lives of four thirtysomething women was released internationally.

While a more conventional film, his latest feature, the enigmatically titled Cannes competition entry Netemo Sametemo (Asako I & II), nevertheless still displays the helmer’s penchant for the unconventional. The film’s title, for instance, pops up onscreen so far into the story that most viewers will have probably forgotten they had yet to see it.

Based on the 2010 novel by Tomoka Shibasaki, Netemo Sametemo (which translates directly as “when asleep or awake”), tells the tale of a quiet young woman, Asako (Erika Karata), who falls in love with a mysterious man named Baku (Masahiro Higashide), only for him to suddenly disappear. Years later, she meets another man who is so much Baku’s doppelganger that it terrifies her, though they eventually begin a relationship without Asako telling him of the uncanny resemblance.

In Japan, authors of books or manga usually retain a far greater degree of creative control over screen adaptations than is the norm elsewhere, but Hamaguchi says he and scriptwriter Sachiko Tanaka were given significant freedom with the adaptation. The most significant change Hamaguchi made to the source material was to set the story against the backdrop of the devastating earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdowns that occurred in Japan in 2011 — even though the novel was published before they occurred. Ironically, he says he did this to stay true to the spirit of Shibasaki’s work.

“In all of Shibasaki-san’s books, the minutiae of everyday life is depicted, but behind that is always some social commentary, which I wanted to portray in the film,” says Hamaguchi. “Due to the disasters, things changed in many people’s lives. So in the film, those events reverberate with Asako and change her.”

While Shibasaki had no objection to this change, Hamaguchi says she did make one request, which he went to great lengths to honor. “Tomoka Shibasaki is a native of Osaka and writes her novels in Osaka dialect. One of the few demands she made was that the characters speak in genuine Osaka accents, so we brought in a top voice coach to make sure they got it right,” says Hamaguchi, acknowledging this will be largely lost on audiences outside Japan.